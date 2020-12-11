Allison Mack files for divorce from Nicki Clyne: report

Allison Mack has reportedly filed for divorce from her wife Nicki Clyne.

TMZ reports that the "Smallville" alum, 38, filed divorce documents in Orange County, Calif., on Friday.

Reps for Mack and Clyne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Mack, who originally married Clyne in 2017, has made headlines this year for her involvement in NXIVM led by Keith Raniere.

NXIVM FOLLOWER ALLISON MACK INVITED 'SMALLVILLE' CO-STAR ALAINA HUFFMAN TO SEX CULT BEFORE ARREST

Raniere was convicted in June 2019 on seven counts that included racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking.

Mack also pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019 and is awaiting sentencing. Meanwhile, Clyne was a former member of the "self-help group."

In addition, Clyne claimed she had a relationship with Raniere for over a decade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a letter to a federal judge ahead of the 60-year-old's sentencing for running a master-slave group within the New York organization, the 37-year-old actress referred to him as her "partner" and claimed it was “absurd” to say it “was created for Keith to have partners.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to the document obtained by Fox News, Clyne wanted to set the record straight after being “harassed by the media and the public-at-large” due to “false allegations against me.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report