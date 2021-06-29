Catherine Oxenberg says she's 'filled with anxiety' ahead of Allison Mack's sentencing

Catherine Oxenberg is preparing herself for the sentencing of Allison Mack.

Mack, 38, will be sentenced Wednesday for her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult case.

Oxenberg, whose daughter India is among the cult's victims, has been awaiting Mack's sentencing since Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in April 2019.

Ahead of the sentencing, Oxenberg, 59, offered a statement to Fox News about how she's feeling.

"I have so many conflicting feelings. It has been three long years since Allison’s arrest," she began. "I thought I had moved on, and yet I am filled with anxiety, anticipating Allison’s sentencing on the 30th."

She said that as the sentencing looms closer, she's been reminded of the "horrors and abuses" that many, including her daughter, faced "at the hands of Keith Raniere, and Allison and the other slave masters."

"Justice is being served, but the wreckage runs deep, peoples’ lives are forever ruined, it is truly heartbreaking," Oxenberg concluded. "I feel no hint of celebration. Just grief and hopefully a sense of closure."

India has been very vocal about her time in the cult and last year spoke about Mack's role in her induction into the group.

"One of my first commands from Allison was to seduce Keith," India told People magazine last year. "At the time, I believed it was a place I could push against fear and vulnerability. That’s what I was told the assignment was. I wanted to believe Allison."

According to the outlet, once India joined the organization, Mack demanded what she described as "collateral," including nude photos and other personal mementos. It was part of a blackmail scheme that was also used on other female members.

India said if she didn’t complete Mack’s demands she didn’t question the punishments, which included cold showers and extreme calorie restriction, among others.

