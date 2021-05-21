Allison Mack gets June sentencing date in NXIVM case, neighbor and former member react

The U.S Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York officially set a date for Allison Mack's sentencing in the NXIVM case.

The actress, 38, will face sentencing on June 30, according to a court order obtained by Fox News. The order says that "if necessary," the sentencing could overflow into July 1.

Mack has until June 7 to file any objections she may have, and the government and Probation office has until June 14 to file responses. The star then has until June 18 to file a reply.

The government must submit its sentencing submission by no later than June 21, and Mack must do the same by the 25th. Victim impact statements will also be submitted by the government by the 21st.

If any victims plan to attend or speak at the sentencing, the court will need to be informed two days before the hearing.

Just over three years ago, the former "Smallville" actress was arrested on federal charges for her involvement in NXIVM, led by convicted leader Keith Raniere. She pleaded guilty to racketeering charges two years ago.

Since then, neighbors and victims have felt uneasy about the star's presence.

Now that a sentencing date has been set, they're beginning to feel relieved.

"I'm so glad to see Allison Mack has a sentencing date," a former neighbor of Mack's told Fox News. The neighbor still lives nearby the Halfmoon, New York townhouse where the actress lived during her time in NXIVM.

"Finally!" the neighbor added. "I'd like to see her get seven years."

Toni Natalie, a former NXIVM member and girlfriend of the group's leader, Keith Raniere, told Fox News that while she's pleased that Mack received a sentencing date, she's still waiting on another co-defendant to be sentenced.

"I’m happy to see that justice is going to be served and for the victims of Allison Mack they will have their chance to face their abuser," she said. "I am waiting for Nancy Salzman to be sentenced. She should have gone to prison along with Keith and Claire [Bronfman], and in my opinion she should get the same amount of time as her Vanguard, life. He truly would have never been able to do what he did without Nancy Salzman and her ‘NLP skills.' She knew what he was from day one, and he knew what she was, evil just like him."

Raniere, a co-defendant of Mack's, was sentenced to 120 years in prison in a federal case that accused him of turning some female members into his "sex slaves" branded with his initials.

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019. Prosecutors accused Mack of helping Raniere recruit women to a secret sub-society within the group known as "DOS." The sub-society allegedly involved female members being branded with Raniere's initials by use of a cauterizing iron. Mack has been accused of acting as a "slave master" in which she helped groom women for Raniere and placed them on severe diets, among other damning claims.

Reps for Mack declined to comment when reached by Fox News. The star's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.