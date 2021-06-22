Allison Mack provided government audio recording of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere discussing 'branding' ritual

Allison Mack turned over a "substantial" amount of information to the government about the inner workings of the NXIVM organization of which she was involved as a master to recruit women as "slaves," new court documents explain.

In a sentencing memo filed Monday ahead of Mack's June 30 sentencing hearing, the government asked the Eastern District of New York to "impose a sentence below the otherwise applicable advisory Guidelines range" due to Mack's "assistance" in the case.

The former "Smallville" star pleaded guilty in 2019 to racketeering conspiracy. The applicable advisory Guidelines range for her crimes is 168 to 210 months behind bars.

In the June 21 memo obtained by Fox News, Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanya Hajjar spell out the wealth of information Mack provided to prosecutors a month before the 2019 NXIVM trial was scheduled to take place. According to the U.S. attorneys, Mack detailed Raniere's assignments for DOS "slaves," the disgraced NXIVM leader's use of "demeaning and derogatory language," co-defendants Clare Bronfman's "attempts to harass and threaten DOS victims," and more.

ALLISON MACK GETS JUNE SENTENCING DATE IN NXIVM CASE; NEIGHBOR AND FORMER MEMBER REACT

But the most pivotal was a recording of a conversation between Raniere and Mack that prosecutors say "served as crucial evidence of Raniere's role in devising the branding ceremony in which DOS ‘slaves’ were branded with a symbol, that unknown to them, represented Raniere's own initials."

The memo includes a transcript of the conversation in which Raniere asks Mack's opinion of holding a DOS "slave" to a table "completely nude…sort of almost like a sacrifice?" to which the former actress responded, "Yea."

Raniere also offered up the idea to Mack to videotape the branding ritual "from different angles," and suggested "it probably should be a more vulnerable position type of a thing" with the females "laying on the back, legs slightly, or legs spread straight, like feet, feet being held to the side of the table."

ALLISON MACK WAS A ‘VICTIMIZER’ WHO ‘NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE,’ NXIVM WHISTLEBLOWER JESSICA JOAN SAYS

Raniere also instructed Mack to ensure the girls "ask to be branded" beforehand "so it doesn't seem like they are being coerced."

The government informed the court that Mack's recording "provided critical evidence of Raniere's role in DOS" and his involvement in the branding ritual which he "repeatedly denied."

The court docs confirm Mack met with the government "numerous times" at its request. In addition to providing evidence against her co-defendants, the attorneys say Mack also admitted to her own criminal involvement.

"As the Court is well aware, DOS was a secret organization led by Keith Raniere and comprised of ‘masters’ who recruited and commanded groups of ‘slaves.’ Allison Mack recruited her own ‘slaves’ by approaching young women and falsely describing Dos as a secret women's empowerment group or sorority while intentionally concealing Raniere's role in the organization," the government recalls in the memo.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As a "master," Mack ordered "slaves" to provide collateral, which the government describes as "damaging confessions about themselves and loved ones (truthful or not), rights to financial assets, and sexually explicit photographs and videos – to prevent them from leaving the group or disclosing its existence to others," it continues.

Mack's assistance in providing the government evidence for trial had not yet publicly been announced. The 38-year-old was scheduled a June 30 sentencing hearing in late May. The order says that "if necessary," the sentencing could overflow into July 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time Mack's sentencing date was released, sources told Fox News they are "relieved" she will "finally" get time behind bars.