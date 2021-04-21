Allison Mack's former NXIVM members, neighbors are desperate for 'closure' as sentencing date remains unknown

EXCLUSIVE: Victims and neighbors impacted by Allison Mack's rackeetering crimes in NXIVM are eagerly waiting for the actress to be sentenced.

Tuesday, April 20 marked three years to the day since the former "Smallville" actress was arrested on federal charges for her involvement in NXIVM, led by convicted leader Keith Raniere. She pleaded guilty to racketeering charges two years ago, and has yet to be scheduled a sentencing date.

Former NXIVM members as well as Mack's former neighbors in upstate New York tell Fox News the three-year anniversary of her arrest is a reminder that she is still deserving of jail time. Mack, 38, has been under house arrest since 2018, living under strict terms set forth by the U.S. government at a home in California owned by her parents.

One former NXIVM member, who spoke to Fox News on anonymity, said Mack's lack of a sentencing date is just prolonging the process of the victims' healing. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York where Mack will one day be sentenced confirmed to Fox News that her sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

"It doesn't frustrate me," one former NXIVM member admits of Mack's sentencing delay. "Allison getting sentenced would more just provide closure. I'd like it to be done."

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, a co-defendant of Mack's, was sentenced to 120 years in prison in a federal case that accused him of turning some female members into his "sex slaves" branded with his initials. The former member said that while it would be fair for Mack to receive a sentence soon, her guilt has provided some relief.

"At this point, I just hope Allison is awake to it all," said the NXIVM insider. "Two years ago, I really felt like everyone should have jail time. As long as she's not supporting Keith and if she's had this wake-up moment, I'd be happy. Of course, I think it'd be good for Allison, who did illegal things, to get a year or six months in prison. She should have consequences to her actions but three years on house arrest is also a long time."

According to the source, there were rumors back in 2020 among ex-NXIVM members that Mack had finally experienced an "a-ha" moment.

"When the stuff about Keith abusing underage girls came out, that was [Allison's] snap to reality. That's when she realized she messed up," the source claimed.

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019. Prosecutors accused Mack of helping Raniere recruit women to a secret sub-society within the group known as "DOS." The sub-society allegedly involved female members being branded with Raniere's initials by use of a cauterizing iron. Mack has been accused of acting as a "slave master" in which she helped groom women for Raniere and placed them on severe diets, among other damning claims.

Mack relocated from California to upstate New York years ago to be closer to Raniere. She lived in a townhouse directly across the street from the disgraced NXIVM leader. One former neighbor of Mack's claims her guilty plea was one step toward healing for residents in the neighborhood, but many are still awaiting her sentencing.

"Something just doesn't make sense," one former neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "They sentenced Keith [Raniere] during the coronavirus pandemic so why not Allison too?"

The U.S. Eastern District of New York did not provide a reason for Mack's lack of a sentencing date. However, it's believed her location in California amid the coronavirus pandemic is a cause.

"Ever since NXIVM was exposed, the neighbors have been on guard around here. If we see something strange now, we go crazy. Allison deserves jail time and we want to see it sooner than later," the neighbor continued.

"If they give her a minimal sentence of, say, two years or probation, I'm going to flip out," the neighbor added. "She was so close to me in this neighborhood, secretly doing all this stuff to women. I'm still on edge. We all feel that way around here. I hope she gets a good amount of time in prison."

The neighbor recalled the media frenzy that erupted in the neighborhood during Raniere, Mack and their co-defendants' arrests in 2018. Many in the Halfmoon, N.Y. neighborhood believe that when Mack's sentencing day arrives, it may finally be the healing they need.

"It's getting old now. It's got to get done," said the neighbor. "We all need closure from this. Once we know that she's in prison, I think we'll feel less anxious. I'm more concerned with Allison than the other co-defendants that haven't been sentenced yet because she lived here. She was my neighbor for four years."

Attorneys for Mack did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

NXIVM has been covered in multiple TV documentary series, including HBO's "The Vow" and the Starz series "Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult."

In 2019, Mack tearfully told the judge overseeing her case, "I was lost." She also admitted to helping Raniere assemble his harem of brainwashed female "slaves."