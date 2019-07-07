Alex Rodriguez consoles Jennifer Lopez after she misses steps in live show

No one is harder on Jennifer Lopez than J. Lo herself.

The "Waiting for Tonight" singer was despondent after a recent show in Las Vegas, when she claimed to have missed dance steps during her performance and accidentally hit herself in the face, drawing blood.

Thankfully, fiance Alex Rodriguez was around to comfort her.

"It was the best show I've seen so far," Rodriguez, 43, told Lopez, 49, in a video diary of her "It's My Party" tour. "It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it! And you showed that you're a champion, baby. [You were] down and you still came back up and had the best show so far… Every time I see the show, they keep getting better and better and better."

Elsewhere in the video diary, Lopez revealed she had fallen ill but still performed.

She explained between coughs and slow sips of tea, "I still don't feel like I have my upper chest voice, but we'll see when I warm up. At times my voice will go in and out. The other day, that was the only annoying thing that I didn't have control over."

Her sweet exchanged with A-Rod comes days after an insider claimed there was "tension" between the sports superstar and the master entertainer.

“Friends have seen them argue frequently. There’s a lot of passion in their relationship, which helps and hurts the pair – especially when their personalities clash because you just know a blowup is about to ensue,” a source close to the power couple previously told Fox News.

“As much as their friends love seeing Alex and J.Lo together as royalty, there is great fear that the tension between them may prevent them from ever making it down the aisle."