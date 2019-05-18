Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs, athletic physique in Instagram photo

Jennifer Lopez is proof that age is just a number.

The 49-year-old "Hustlers" actress took to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself wearing leggings and a bra, showing off her toned abs and arms.

“Feelin’ wavy in these @niyamasol leggings that are made from recycled plastic, and are a reminder to keep our oceans clean, by practicing the first Niyama called Saucha,” she wrote alongside the photo, which had more than 1 million likes as of early Saturday afternoon.

“Smoke show,” commented Lopez’s fiancé and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who the New York Post recently reported may have a hard time pursuing legal action over a viral photo that shows him sitting on the toilet in his New York City apartment. (The newspaper noted the city’s lenient privacy laws may present trouble for Rodriquez's legal team.)

“Stunning pic,” wrote one fan.

“This pic just told me to go to the gym,” said another.

“Mom bod goals,” commented a third.

The photo comes just days after the pop star’s daughter, Emme, took the Internet by storm after Lopez shared a video of the 11-year-old nailing a rendition of Alicia Keys’ hit song “If I Ain’t Got You.”

