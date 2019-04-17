Alex Rodriguez revealed he practiced Jennifer Lopez proposal on his assistant to make it 'perfect'

Alex Rodriguez revealed that a lot of work went into his proposal to Jennifer Lopez, including several practice sessions done with the help of his assistant.

The two celebrities got engaged in March and announced the news on Instagram shortly after.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of JLo’s hand with the massive rock.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the retired Major League Baseball star, 43, explained that he put far more work into the proposal than simply getting down on one knee during a beach walk.

“I planned it for about six months, and it was on a beach in the Bahamas,” he told Fallon.

The star explained that he didn’t want to leave anything up to chance, so he relied on his sports background and practiced.

“I had the ring, but what was interesting is the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged and asking for her, I rehearsed three days in a row because I wanted the sunset to be perfect."

When a perplexed Fallon asked if he practiced by himself, Rodriguez revealed that he had his assistant stand in for JLo in rehearsal sessions for days prior to the big moment.

"You proposed to your assistant three times?!" Fallon said while laughing at his guest.

Rodriguez wasn’t kidding when it came to making sure the sunset was perfect. He revealed he spent three days trying to clock the perfect time of day to pop the question. However, some unpredictable weather made it more difficult than he anticipated.

“One time the sunset was at 6:27 [p.m.], the next day 6:29 [p.m.] and then the third day it was raining,” he said. “So, I kind of came out at around 6:29 [p.m.] and it worked out well,” Rodriguez said of the big day.

One month prior to the proposal announcement, the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary. The former Seattle Mariner, Texas Ranger and New York Yankee shared a heartfelt message to his now-fiancee.

“Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” he wrote at the time.