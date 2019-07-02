Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s ‘tension’ may prevent the couple ‘from ever making it down the aisle’: source

Trouble may be brewing in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship and it seems the A-list couple has a chink in their armor that may prevent them from ever tying the knot, Fox News has learned.

“Friends have seen them argue frequently. There’s a lot of passion in their relationship, which helps and hurts the pair – especially when their personalities clash because you just know a blowup is about to ensue,” a source close to the power couple told Fox News on Tuesday.

“As much as their friends love seeing Alex and J.Lo together as royalty, there is great fear that the tension between them may prevent them from ever making it down the aisle," added the source.

The tipping point came last week when Rodriguez made headlines after he shared just a little bit too much about his table interaction with billionaire makeup mogul Kylie Jenner at the famed 2019 Met Gala – whom he attended with Lopez, 49.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez, 43, told Sports Illustrated of the chance encounter with the reality TV star.

"The black guy from 'The Wire' — Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is," he jokingly added, seemingly referencing his superstar fiancée.

"Versace — Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from 'Rich Asians,' the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,” Rodriguez concluded, which didn’t sit well with the Bronx-born songstress.

“J.Lo was incredibly upset at Alex because she expected him to know better,” added the source. “J.Lo basically told him that she doesn’t care what he says during his interviews as long as it doesn’t encroach on their family or her personal and professional relationships – and when Alex said what he said about Kylie, J.Lo felt he crossed the line.”

However, the MLB baseball analyst seemed to backtrack after the 21-year-old Jenner, publicly refuted the 14-time All-Star, writing on Twitter, “Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones.”

Rodriguez issued a follow-up tweet in response to Jenner: “OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.”

Though the showbiz couple dated for two years before the former New York Yankees slugger popped the question to Lopez with a massive rock in early May, by the end of the month the “World of Dance” judge revealed to Entertainment Tonight she and Rodriguez have no timetable for when they would tie the knot – adding that they were simply “taking it slow.”

“There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed," the actress said at the time.

The “Shades of Blue” alum is currently performing on the “It’s My Party” concert tour and is also slated to star alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl in the upcoming exotic dancer film “Hustlers.”

