5 things you don't know about Adam Craig

Country singer Adam Craig started off his career penning tunes for stars like Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch and Parmalee.

Hot off of wrapping up opening for Luke Bryan's "Kill The Lights Tour," he's seeing success of his own with songs like "Reckon" and "Just a Phase."

Check out five things you don't know about this country star.



1. Breaking from the herd

Craig comes from a long-line of cattle farmers in Washington state. He is the only musical member of his family.

2. Beginner's luck

In his first week in Nashville, Craig's apartment was robbed and all of his instruments were stolen except the guitar he had at the bar he was playing downtown.

Craig's bad luck couldn’t stop him from continuing to pursue his country music dream.

3. Gives back

Craig hosts a special festival every year in his in his hometown of Tenino, Washington called the Four Square Mile Music Festival.

The proceeds go to help the local music and sports programs to help buy instruments, jerseys and equipment and covering league fees.

4. Baseball dropout

The country singer quit college baseball to move to Nashville and pursue a career in country music.

5. The Black Pearl

Craig bought his own tour bus called The Black Pearl, and drives his band to all of their gigs.

Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Craig's new music video below: