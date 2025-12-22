Jimmy Kimmel to take aim at 'fascism' in Britain's 'Alternative Christmas Message'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is set to deliver Great Britain’s annual alternative Christmas message, a broadcast meant to counter the royal address from King Charles and, this year, take aim at "fascism."

"From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year," Kimmel is slated to say, according to a press release from Britain's Channel 4, where the message will air on Christmas Day.

Kimmel's broader message will be more personal and reflective of the past year, in which ABC temporarily suspended his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after his remarks following conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Channel 4's press release touched on the free speech debate that followed Kimmel's short-lived suspension over suggesting Kirk's alleged killer was a MAGA supporter, with a spokesperson for the outlet pointing to President Donald Trump and the broader impact on culture since his return to office.

"Donald Trump's return to the White House and wide-ranging impact on the world has been the story of 2025, and it would be hard to think of a better person to address it than Jimmy Kimmel, who has found himself on the frontline of America's battle over free speech," the spokesperson said.

Though Britain's alternative Christmas message is less known in the United States, the broadcast has become a tradition in the country since its inception in 1993, with various hosts offering sometimes humorous messages to counter the monarch's sober Christmas address.

According to the Times, Kimmel will not be the first American to present the message to Britons, noting that Jesse Jackson did it in 1994.

Other previous hosts have included whistleblower Edward Snowden, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Afghan war veteran Major Andrew Stockton, according to Channel 4.

