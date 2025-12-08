Expand / Collapse search
Two teen Afghan asylum seekers learn fate for raping 15-year-old in local park

Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal received sentences of over nine years each after admitting the attack

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Two teenage asylum seekers from Afghanistan have been jailed after admitting to the rape of a 15-year-old girl in a U.K. park, officials have confirmed.

According to police, the victim had been in Leamington in Warwickshire with friends on May 10 when they met Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal.

The teenage girl began talking with them before they asked her to join them on a walk.

They then led her to a park area known as Newbold Comyn, where they raped her, Warwickshire police confirmed in a statement released online.

Warwick Crown Court

Two teenagers admit rape charges in UK court proceedings after a park attack.

Following the attack, the teenager managed to flag down a passerby, who contacted local police.

Detectives launched an investigation using CCTV footage and photographs the victim had taken on her phone earlier in the day.

Officers were able to identify and arrest the two 17-year-old suspects.

Jahanzeb and Niazal were charged with rape and later appeared before the youth court in Coventry, where they admitted the offense.

Leamington Spa

Two teenage asylum seekers from Afghanistan were jailed after admitting to the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Leamington, Warwickshire. (Peter Thompson/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

At their sentencing hearing at Warwick Crown Court on Monday, the judge lifted reporting restrictions that had previously prevented the pair from being named because of their age.

It was also confirmed in court that both are Afghan asylum seekers

Jahanzeb was sentenced to 10 years and eight months, while Niazal received nine years and 10 months.

Both will begin their terms in a Young Offenders’ Institution and will be transferred to an adult prison at a later stage.

They were also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and handed indefinite restraining orders.

Police in Derby, UK

Police officers in the U.K. (Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

U.K. Detective Chief Inspector Richard Hobbs praised the victim for her courage in coming forward.

"This was a hugely traumatic incident, and I can’t speak highly enough of the victim for the bravery she has shown," he said in a statement.

He added that the investigation had been handled by specially trained officers who had supported the victim from the outset.

"Jahanzeb and Niazal went out of their way to befriend the victim with the intention of raping her. The length of their sentence reflects the severity of their crime and the need to protect the public from them," he added.

DCI Hobbs said he hoped the case would reassure other victims of sexual violence that they would be listened to and supported if they report offenses.

"We will always investigate thoroughly and sensitively, and do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice," he added.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

