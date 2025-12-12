King Charles shares 'good news' about his ongoing cancer battle in emotional update

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles on Friday revealed that doctors have scaled back his cancer treatment plan after what he described as a positive response during an emotional televised address.

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," he said during his address, the New York Post reported.

Charles, 77, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer last February.

His announcement on Friday came as part of a national cancer awareness campaign in Britain.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.