King Charles shares 'good news' about his ongoing cancer battle in emotional update

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
King Charles on Friday revealed that doctors have scaled back his cancer treatment plan after what he described as a positive response during an emotional televised address. 

King Charles III in Ottawa, Ontario

King Charles III sits on the throne in the Senate Chamber for the State Opening of Parliament during an official visit to Canada on May 27, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario. It is The King's 20th and Queen's 5th tour of Canada, with their previous visit being in 2022.  (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," he said during his address, the New York Post reported.

Charles, 77, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer last February. 

His announcement on Friday came as part of a national cancer awareness campaign in Britain.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

