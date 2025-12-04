Archaeologists uncover new secrets from final moments of country's bloodiest battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently unearthed a trove of bullets at one of the most iconic battle sites in Scotland — shedding light on its final chaotic moments.

The finds, made at Culloden Battlefield near Inverness in the Scottish Highlands, were announced by the National Trust for Scotland on Oct. 30. A group of volunteers and archaeologists found the artifacts earlier that month.

The Battle of Culloden took place on April 16, 1746, when a Jacobite army led by Charles Edward Stuart, also known as Bonnie Prince Charlie, clashed with King George II's troops.

WARRIORS FOUND STACKED IN ANCIENT WELL REVEAL VIOLENT TALE OF BATTLEFIELD DEFEAT: ARCHAEOLOGISTS

In less than an hour of fighting, the Jacobites were defeated and all attempts to restore the Stuarts to the British throne were vanquished.

Culloden was also the last pitched, large-scale battle fought on British soil, cementing its significance in modern British history.

The key finds consisted of more than 100 projectiles, which included lead musket balls and cannon shot, per a press release from the NTS.

"Among them [was] what is believed to be a three-pound cannonball fired by Jacobite artillery," the release stated.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This collection of artifacts not only proves that archaeology from the battle has survived in this area, but project leaders believe it has provided evidence for one of the most dramatic episodes in a battle that, from beginning to end, probably lasted less than an hour."

Archaeologists dug trenches, made test pits and used metal detectors to find the artifacts — which had eluded past excavators.

A spokesperson from NTS told Fox News Digital that experts weren't surprised by the projectiles themselves — similar items had been found in the past — but they were struck by the new insight into the final moments of the battle.

Because the musket balls were used by infantry, and because of the location of the projectiles, historians believe they were linked to the Irish Brigade of France, which fought with the Jacobites during the battle’s final moments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"What was most interesting is the suggestion that the musket balls fired by Jacobite and government troops, including pistol balls fired by government dragoons, likely relate to one of the last actions in the battle," she said.

"[A]s the Jacobites retreated, a battalion of Irish troops in French service, fighting with the Jacobites, made a brave stand against hundreds of mounted men from Cobham’s Dragoons and possibly Kingston’s Horse, advancing from the right of Cumberland’s line," the official added.

"This action helped thousands of Jacobites get away from the field, but it gets only brief mentions in most history books … I think the archaeologists would say that this was the biggest discovery for them this year."

Because the land is boggy, the projectiles had never been detected in past excavations.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"The archaeologists believe that 19th-century forestation may have created acid soils, while tree clearances could also have caused disturbances, so multiple factors made this particular area challenging to investigate in the past," the official said.

The spokesperson added that they aim for one major excavation at Culloden per year, but archaeologists "will almost certainly be visiting another part of the battlefield in 2026."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She concluded, "They have made incredible discoveries over the years and while the utmost care and respect is always taken at this solemn site, there is also a great deal more to learn about the battle and, hopefully, more items to be found."