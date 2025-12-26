UK flag clash as foreign banners fly, citizens push back against woke policies reshaping Britain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LONDON: A battle over British identity and the nation's flag is just the latest issue to widen the political divide in the United Kingdom in 2025. As the Labour government continues to face growing criticism over a number of issues, from cracking down on free speech to its migration policies, many Britons are concerned about their country's future.

The issue simmered over the summer amid concerns of a growing rift between the ruling elites and members of the public centered on the nation’s flag. The debate, while ongoing for several years, gained new life since anti-Israel protests erupted after Hamas’ mass terror attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when Britain saw a proliferation of Palestinian flags across the country.

Tensions were further heightened over the display of Palestinian flags on public buildings, with critics arguing it represents an abandonment of traditional British values, and that immigrant communities are dictating community values. Several councils in major cities bowed to public pressure. Those cities — all with sizable immigrant communities — including Sheffield, Preston, Bradford and others chose to raise the Palestinian flag last month to honor the United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

"There's only one flag that should be flying on public buildings in the U.K., and I include the home nations of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and that's the Union flag. We need to start cohering around national stories and symbols, and the flag is the simplest, most visual, visceral way of doing that," Colin Brazier, a commentator on British culture, told Fox News Digital.

Brazier is calling for a "strategy of national cohesion" with a ban on foreign flags on taxpayer-funded buildings. He said that Britain should follow America’s model of nation-building as the U.K. wrestles with "imported disintegration" and attempts to return to Britain’s core values.

Current GOV.UK guidance indicated councils should prioritize the Union flag.

In August, a group of concerned citizens started ‘Operation Raise the Colours’ which called for people to put their flags up where they live and in their everyday lives to rally Britons. The online movement encouraged Britons to continue putting up England’s St. George's Cross and Union Jack flags.

Yet the sudden resurgence of British and English flags has been met with suspicion and criticism from the left, with many angered at the proliferation of the flags complaining they represent anti-migration and far-right sentiment.

Critics warn the U.K. is becoming increasingly divided — so much so that it is deemed controversial to fly the Union flag in public — and that parts of the country seem to care more about causes happening thousands of miles from its borders.

The controversy over the flags continued after Prime Minister Keir Starmer recognized a Palestinian state in September. A few days later, Starmer delivered an impassioned speech to the Labour Party’s annual conference as his center-left party pushed back against critics who said it had abandoned patriotism.

Speaking to flag-waving supporters, Starmer tried to reprise his party’s patriotic roots, urging a cheering crowd, "Let’s fly all our flags, conference, because they are our flags, they belong to all of us and we will never surrender them… And with resolve, with respect, with the flag in our hands, we will renew this country." He also made clear the flag was for all citizens ,noting, "Our flags — flying proudly, as we celebrate differences and oppose racism."

Yet opposition politicians were quick to dismiss Starmer's flag speech, with one Member of Parliament, Lee Anderson, Reform’s chief whip, saying: "You’re more likely to see a Labour member fly the flag of Palestine than a St. George’s flag. That tells you all you need to know," the Daily Telegraph reported.

While many councils ignored Fox News Digital's request for comment, Belfast City Council in Northern Ireland justified its decision by declaring the flag was hoisted, "In recognition of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, to erect the national flag of Palestine above the City Hall on the next available day from midnight."

This issue, however, is also viewed as a symbol of shifting power. Brazier lamented the government’s indifferent attitude toward immigration and says "importing 10 million people in 25 years has a ruinous impact."

According to a March 2025 report by the Muslim Council of Britain, the country’s Muslim population increased by 1.2 million between 2011 and 2021, with the total number of Muslims accounting for about 6% of the U.K. population.

A recent YouGov study found mixed views on the Union flag and England's flag of St. George. 58% of 2024 Labour voters perceive the English flag as a racist symbol but just 19% of Conservative voters and 8% of Reform voters feel the same way. The poll said that a majority of ethnic minority adults (55%) believe those putting up St George’s flags do so "mostly as a way of expressing anti-migrant and/or anti-ethnic minority sentiment", with a plurality (41%) saying the same goes for the union flag.

It also found that "White adults too tend to believe anti-migrant/minority motivations are primarily behind the flag raisings, with 49% saying so for the English flag and 39% for the British one."

Another finding of the YouGov study found that those of Pakistani or Bangladeshi heritage were, "the most likely to see racist sentiment in the flag displays. This is particularly marked when it comes to the belief that the England flag has become a racist symbol with 68% of Pakistani/Bangladeshi adults believing this, compared to 54% of those of mixed ethnicity, 51% of those with Indian heritage and 43% of Black adults."

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.