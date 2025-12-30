Eurostar forced to cancel all services to and from London after 'major disruption' in Channel Tunnel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The international high-speed passenger rail service that connects the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands was forced to cancel all services to and from London after experiencing a "major disruption."

"Eurostar services to and from London are suspended until further notice due to overhead power supply issues in the Channel Tunnel, followed by a failed LeShuttle train," Eurostar said in a statement emailed to Fox News Digital.

"We advise our customers to rebook their journey for another day, with free exchanges available," the statement added. "We apologize for the disruption and will continue to keep customers updated with the latest information."

YOUR HOLIDAY TRAVEL PLANS COULD BE RUINED IF YOU WEAR ONE PARTICULAR ITEM TO THE AIRPORT

Earlier on Tuesday, Eurostar issued a warning to travelers to postpone their journeys due to a power supply issue. The company said passengers could see severe delays and last-minute cancellations as a result. Customers were instructed not to go to the station unless they already had a ticket, according to the BBC.

The U.K.'s National Rail issued a similar statement urging passengers to postpone their travel amid delays and cancellations between London St. Pancras International and Paris Nord, the BBC reported.

"An incident related to the power supply to trains occurred last night in part of the Channel Tunnel, affecting train and shuttle traffic. A technical intervention is required, which is currently underway," Eurotunnel said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "The service is temporarily suspended in both directions."

Eurotunnel said that service for LeShuttle customers would "resume gradually" starting around 3:00 p.m. CET.

"Our teams are working to restore the situation as quickly as possible. Waiting times will be adjusted throughout the day," the company added.

MILLIONS AFFECTED AS MAJOR AIRLINE ENDS ADVANTAGE MILES PROGRAM ON BASIC ECONOMY TICKETS

Eurostar told Fox News Digital that no passengers were stranded in the tunnel and that the broken shuttle, known as LeShuttle, had been removed.

LeShuttle, which is separate from Eurostar’s passenger-only rail service, runs between Folkestone, U.K., and Calais, France, bringing passengers and their vehicles through the Channel Tunnel in just 35 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) told Fox News Digital that customers with tickets for Dec. 30 whose travel was affected by the Eurostar disruption could travel to their home station on an alternative LNER train for no additional fee.

"Any LNER customers who have had to abandon their journey in London King's Cross are able to return to their home station on the next available LNER service at no additional cost," LNER told Fox News Digital. "LNER customers who choose to defer their Eurostar travel to a different day may use their existing LNER ticket to travel on that same day."

In response to a request for comment, National Rail referred Fox News Digital to Eurostar's media center.

LeShuttle did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.