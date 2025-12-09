Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

UK faces backlash as teacher dismissed for telling student Britain is a Christian country

Lawyer says the complaint from earlier this year centers on a student washing his feet in a school bathroom sink

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
An elementary school teacher in London was dismissed and referred to authorities after telling a Muslim pupil that Britain was a "Christian country," according to the lawyer supporting his legal challenge. 

The case from earlier this year has added to the broader debate about free expression, multiculturalism and the use of safeguarding mechanisms in British schools — the system designed to ensure a safe environment in which children can learn.

Lord Toby Young, director of the Free Speech Union, told Fox News Digital that the central accusation was triggered by the teacher’s statement that Britain remains a Christian country." To claim that Britain is a Christian country and to point out that the king is the head of the Church of England isn’t a particularly politically contentious thing to say. It’s just stating a pretty straightforward fact."

PASTOR WINS FIGHT TO KEEP PREACHING ON UK STREETS AFTER POLICE TOLD HIM HE COULDN'T DISCUSS OTHER RELIGIONS

King Charles ascended the throne in September 2022 following his mother's death, but his coronation was in May 2023.

King Charles III serves as head of the Church of England — a fact the dismissed teacher cited when telling a student that Britain is still a Christian country. (Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The complaint also involved the pupil washing his feet in a school sink — a pre-prayer ritual for Muslims. "The parent of a boy at the school complained because the teacher had told the boy not to wash his feet in one of the sinks in the school lavatories," Young added.

He said the Free Speech Union is seeing a rise in referrals to safeguarding panels for mainstream views. "We’ve got over a dozen cases of people being referred to safeguarding panels because they are said to be a threat to children’s safety just because of the views they’ve expressed."

UK GOVERNMENT ACCUSED OF CRACKING DOWN ON FREE SPEECH: 'THINK BEFORE YOU POST'

St. Paul's Cathedral, London, UK.

A Union flag flies in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

After the school dismissed the teacher, the case was referred to the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA). Young said the TRA held a full hearing and ultimately "dismissed the charges," finding "no case to answer." Had it gone the other way, he said, the teacher could have been barred from the profession for life. The Free Speech Union is now funding the teacher’s lawsuit for unfair dismissal.

Young also tied the case to a national debate over the U.K. government’s work on a nonstatutory definition of Islamophobia, something his organization opposes. He warned such a definition could be embedded into "speech codes," with potential disciplinary consequences.

Muslims in London, England

Worshipers arrive for prayers at the East London Mosque in London, England, as men and women make their way into the building. The mosque is one of the largest in the United Kingdom and serves as a central hub for the local Muslim community. Sept. 2025. (Fox News Digital)

He said the governing party fears losing parliamentary seats to Muslim independent candidates — a dynamic he argues has created political incentives to grant "special protections" to Muslim constituencies.

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.

