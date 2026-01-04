Expand / Collapse search
Syria

UK confirms joint airstrike targeting suspected ISIS weapons facility in Syria

British secretary of state for Defence says strike shows determination to prevent Islamic State resurgence, comes amid US military activity in Syria

By Emma Bussey Fox News
UK, France bomb ISIS arms bunker in Syria Video

UK, France bomb ISIS arms bunker in Syria

British warplanes join French to strike a suspected ISIS weapons facility in Syria. (Credit: UK MOD CROWN COPYRIGHT)

British and French warplanes struck an underground facility believed to have been used by Islamic State militants to store weapons and explosives, the U.K. Ministry of Defence confirmed Sunday.

The strike took place Saturday evening in a mountainous region north of Palmyra, in Syria’s Homs province.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets, supported by a Voyager refueling tanker, operated with French aircraft to strike access tunnels leading to the underground site.

Paveway IV precision-guided bombs were also used in the operation. 

Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft.

Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft preparing for take-off for a Syria strike. (UK Ministry of Defence)

An assessment was ongoing, but initial indications suggested that the target was successfully hit, the ministry said.

Britain and France are partners in the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, which was formed to combat the extremist group after it had previously seized large areas of Iraq and Syria. 

U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Sir John Healey said the strike showed Britain’s determination to prevent any resurgence of Islamic State and to stand "shoulder to shoulder with our allies" against extremist violence in the Middle East.

Syria strike.

Night shot of a Royal Air Force Typhoon. (UK Ministry of Defence)

The operation came amid continued U.S. military activity in Syria, where American forces have conducted counterterrorism missions in the country.

In December, the Trump administration also ordered large-scale U.S. strikes across central Syria.

This was in retaliation for an ambush near Palmyra that killed two U.S. troops and an American civilian interpreter.

Dignified transfer with Donald Trump saluting.

Military forces reportedly conducted strikes in Syria on ISIS targets, amid President Donald Trump's vow of revenge on the terror group for the deaths of two U.S. soldiers in the country last week. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, according to U.S. Central Command, ISIS remains an active and persistent threat despite sustained pressure from coalition forces.

CENTCOM said recent U.S. operations in the region have also targeted infrastructure and weapons sites across central Syria.

"We will not relent," Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement on Dec. 30.

"We are steadfast in commitment to working with regional partners to root out the ISIS threat posed to U.S. and regional security."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.K. Ministry of Defence for comment.

