©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

France

UK, France strike new Ukraine security pact as US takes lead in ceasefire enforcement

Macron, Starmer and Zelenskyy unveil multinational force plan backed by US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Officials could be 'on the cusp' of peace in Ukraine, US ambassador to NATO says Video

Officials could be 'on the cusp' of peace in Ukraine, US ambassador to NATO says

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss upcoming Ukraine peace talks in Paris, why he believes officials could be 'on the cusp' of a breakthrough and anti-government protests in Iran.

The U.K. and France signed a declaration Tuesday pledging troops for Ukraine under a future peace deal and with security guarantees supported by the U.S. and allied partners.

The declaration was adopted in Paris by the Coalition of the Willing and sets out what leaders said was a framework for lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia, set in international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, triggered Europe’s largest conflict since World War II.

ZELENSKYY SAYS FRESH RUSSIAN ATTACK ON UKRAINE SHOWS PUTIN'S 'TRUE ATTITUDE' AHEAD OF TRUMP MEETING

Coalition of the Willing

The Coalition of the Willing signs a Ukraine security agreement with U.S. support, establishing a multinational force and ceasefire monitoring mechanism. (Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP via Getty Image)

The new agreement says that Ukraine’s sovereignty and its ability to defend itself are non-negotiable elements of any peace deal and warned that its self-defense is essential to its own security and wider Euro-Atlantic stability.

Under the plan, a multinational force for Ukraine would be deployed once a ceasefire is in place, aimed at deterring any Russian aggression and supporting the rebuilding of Ukraine’s military.

The force would be European-led with proposed support from the U.S.

RUSSIA WARNS IT MAY REJECT US-UKRAINE PEACE PLAN IF IT FAILS TO UPHOLD ALASKA SUMMIT 'UNDERSTANDINGS'

Coalition of the Willing

A Ukraine peace settlement framework was announced by Macron, Starmer and Zelenskyy with binding security guarantees and international support against Russia. (Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)

The declaration also commits the Coalition to security guarantees that would be activated once a ceasefire begins.

These include commitments to support Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically in the event of a future armed attack by Russia.

A key U.S. role is outlined in plans for a continuous, U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, with contributions from partners.

The U.S. would participate in a special commission to manage ceasefire breaches, attribute responsibility and determine solutions.

UKRAINE–RUSSIA AT A CROSSROADS: HOW THE WAR EVOLVED IN 2025 AND WHAT COMES NEXT

U.S. officials sit across from Russia’s president during a high-level meeting at the Kremlin.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner attend talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow on Dec. 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Coalition members also agreed to carry on with long-term military support for Ukraine and pledged defense cooperation, including training, defense production and intelligence sharing.

Leaders also announced the creation of a permanent U.S.-Ukraine-Coalition coordination cell based at the Coalition’s headquarters in Paris.

The declaration was unveiled at a joint news conference by French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This followed talks in Paris which were attended by Jared Kushner and the U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

