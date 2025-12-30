UK PM Starmer–praised Egyptian extremist faces counter-terror probe over resurfaced tweets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing intensifying political scrutiny after U.K. counterterrorism police began assessing resurfaced social media posts by Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, whom the prime minister had publicly welcomed back to Britain following his release from prison in Egypt.

Abd El-Fattah was forced to apologize this week after the controversial posts published between 2008 and 2014 that included remarks endorsing violence against "U.S. soldiers, Zionists and police." The posts resurfaced shortly after his return to the U.K., triggering political backlash and a counterterrorism review, including a tweet he wrote: "From time to time I remind people that I rejoice when U.S. soldiers are killed, and support killing Zionists, even civilians."

Abd El-Fattah returned to Britain on Boxing Day after receiving a pardon from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Starmer, who had campaigned publicly for his release and described the case as a priority for his government, said he was "delighted" when Abd El-Fattah arrived in the country.

UK PRIME MINISTER SLAMMED FOR WELCOMING HOME FREED EGYPTIAN PRISONER AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS RESURFACE

That welcome has since become a central point of controversy, although Starmer later condemned the historic posts as "absolutely abhorrent" and said the government was "taking steps to review the information failures in this case."

An official Counter Terrorism Policing spokesperson said authorities have received multiple public referrals related to Abd El-Fattah’s historical posts and that they are now being assessed by specialist officers within the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU), according to GB News.

GB News reported that the posts under review include material in which Abd El-Fattah allegedly described the killing of Zionists as "heroic" and appeared to call for violence against police. One post is reported to have stated, "We need to kill more of them." Another post is alleged to have read: "By the way I’m a racist, I don’t like white people so piss off.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper ordered an urgent review into what she described as "serious information failures" in the case and said neither she nor Starmer were briefed on the social media posts before Abd El-Fattah arrived in Britain. Cooper said she "very much regrets" the government’s public welcome and that it "added to the distress felt by Jewish communities in the U.K."

TOP MAMDANI APPOINTEE DRAMATICALLY QUITS AFTER ANTISEMITIC POSTS RESURFACE

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, attacked the government’s handling of the case, saying: "The British Government is guilty of incompetence at the very least for having embraced an activist with such an obvious and appalling social media record."

He continued, "The fact that el-Fattah’s public commentary was not checked by successive administrations allowing him access to first citizenship and consular support and then admission to the U.K. shows how shambolic our institutions have become. There is nothing British about this man beyond a quirk of administration, and he should be stripped of his status immediately and deported on account of who he really is: an enemy of this state."

UK FLAG CLASH AS FOREIGN BANNERS FLY, CITIZENS PUSH BACK AGAINST WOKE POLICIES RESHAPING BRITAIN

Much of the material now under scrutiny dates to between 2010 and 2012, a period during which Abd El-Fattah was an active figure in Egypt’s protest movement, which led the way to the Muslim Brotherhood affiliated Mohamed Morsi seizing power and becoming Egyptian president.

In his apology, Abd El-Fattah said the posts reflected "expressions of a young man’s anger and frustration in a time of regional crises," including wars in Iraq, Lebanon and Gaza, and rising police brutality in Egypt. He said he particularly regretted posts written during online disputes and acknowledged he "should have known better."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Opposition lawmakers argue the episode exposes a broader failure of vetting and judgment. Conservative MP Robert Jenrick has dismissed the apology as "scripted and fake" and called for Abd El-Fattah’s removal from Britain, according to GB News.

Reuters contributed to this report.