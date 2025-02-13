Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

United Kingdom

Archaeologists unearth ruins of nearly 2,000-year-old Roman basilica in London

The ancient basilica was constructed between 78 and 84 A.D.

By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
close
Ancient Egyptian amulet discovered by 12-year-old girl while hiking on family trip Video

Ancient Egyptian amulet discovered by 12-year-old girl while hiking on family trip

During a family trip near an archaeological site in Hod Hasharon, Israel, Dafna Filshteiner discovered an ancient amulet dating back approximately 3,500 years.

Archaeologists excavating the site of a planned 32-story skyscraper in London uncovered the ruins of a nearly 2,000-year-old Roman basilica. 

The ancient basilica, constructed between 78 and 84 A.D., once stood at the heart of the city, which was known at the time as Londinium, according to The Associated Press.

While exploring the basement of a building slated to be demolished for the upcoming office tower, the scientists unearthed the remains of what once served as the foundation of a two-story building, nearly as large as an Olympic swimming pool. 

They uncovered flint, brick and ragstone walls and foundations 13 feet deep and more than three feet wide, AP reported.

ANCIENT ROMAN HELMET TURNS UP IN UNUSUAL LOCATION: 'EXCEPTIONALLY RARE'

Britain Roman Basilica

In this photo provided by the Museum of London Archaeology taken in summer 2024 is a view of part of a wall of the Roman London Basilica recently unearthed during the redevelopment of a building in London.  (MOLA via AP)

The finding marks "one of the most significant discoveries" in years in the City of London, the square-mile financial district that is London’s oldest quarter, according to Sophie Jackson of Museum of London Archaeology.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER EARLIEST KNOWN EVIDENCE OF CHRISTIANITY NORTH OF THE ALPS: 'UNUSUAL FOR THIS TIME'

In Roman London, the basilica was part of the forum, a place where people shopped, mingled and heard the latest from politicians, AP reported.

"This is the heart of Rome in London, where all the decisions were made," said Andrew Henderson-Schwartz, head of public impact at Museum of London Archaeology.

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-DAILY LIFE

A person walks on a pier along the River Thames with St Paul's Cathedral and skyscrapers of London in the background Jan. 15, 2024. (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

The ruins are also believed to have formed part of the tribunal, an area of the forum where officials made decisions about the governance of the city.

ANCIENT TREASURE, LARGEST OF ITS KIND IN ISRAEL, FOUND BURIED IN 2,100-YEAR-OLD KITCHEN

"We’re talking about the early stages of London here, but it’s a real sign of investment in the city, even in its early infancy," added Henderson-Schwartz.

Britain Roman Basilica

In this photo provided by Peter Marsden is a drawing of a representation of the Roman London Basilica, which was recently unearthed during a redevelopment project for a building in London.  (Peter Marsden via AP)

Further excavation could answer questions about the original forum and why it was replaced with a larger one after only 20 years of use. It could also offer glimpses into the lives of Roman Londoners, according to AP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The owner of the site, developer Hertshten Properties, has agreed to display the ruins in a visitor center of the planned office tower, AP reported. Property developers in Britain have to consult archaeologists in their planning process.

"We do have these little windows into Roman London that are all over the city," Henderson-Schwartz said. "But this is really in some ways the site that connects them all together."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.