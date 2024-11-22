Expand / Collapse search
World

A look inside the most expensive house in the world — the home of the UK’s monarch

There are 775 rooms in Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of the king

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
The world's most expensive house is located in London, England.

Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of the king, is widely considered the most expensive house in the world, valued at around $4.9 billion. 

Buckingham Palace is far from a traditional house with 775 rooms and 50,000 people visiting each year for receptions, dinners, state banquets and other events, according to the royal family website. 

A state banquet in Buckingham Palace in front of an exterior photo of the royal palace

Buckingham Palace is considered the most expensive house in the world.  (Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images I Fox Photos/Getty Images)

This, of course, is outside the half million tourists who visit the destination each year. In 2023-2024, about 530,000 tourists visited Buckingham Palace, according to Statista. 

In addition to viewing the breathtaking palace, visitors often watch the famous Changing of the Guard ceremony.

For those who want a look inside Buckingham Palace, guests can view the state rooms in the summer as well as on select dates in the winter and spring when small guided tours are available, according to the Royal Collection Trust website. 

Changing of the Guard Ceremony

The Changing of the Guard ceremony is one many tourists observe while visiting Buckingham Palace.  (Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

Since 1837, Buckingham Palace has been the official London residence of the United Kingdom's sovereigns, according to the royal family website. 

Among the 775 rooms located in Buckingham Palace are 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 bedrooms for staff, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms, according to the royal family website. 

The royal palace is full of breathtaking places, including the White Drawing Room, the Throne Room, the Ballroom and the 47-meter Picture Gallery filled with historical art. 

Royal family waving from balcony

The royal family waves to the public from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during events.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Grand Staircase and 39-acre Palace Garden are other highlights.

The balcony of the royal palace is where generations of royals have stepped out for public appearances. 

Another home ranked as one of the most expensive is Antilia in Mumbai, India. 

Antilia holds the Guinness World Record for the "most expensive private house in the world." 

The mansion is estimated to be worth between $1 billion and $2 billion, according to Architectural Digest India. 

It is owned by business magnate Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. 

Antilia in Mumbai

The most expensive private residence is Antilia in Mubai, India, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani.  (Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The 400,000-square-foot residence is 570 feet tall.

The 27 stories of Antilia include numerous swimming pools, a spa and a theater, according to Guinness World Records. 

The property also includes 168 parking spaces and three helipads. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 