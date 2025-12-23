Greta Thunberg arrested supporting Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike during London protest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested Tuesday in London while supporting pro-Palestinian activists in British prisons staging a hunger strike.

Prisoners for Palestine, the protest group, released a video showing the 22-year-old Swede holding a sign saying: "I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide," referring to the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

She was later released on bail, the group said on X.

The protest was in support of the group on hunger strike, Palestine Action, which has been banned in Britain as a terrorist organization.

The protests were part of a larger demonstration in which two other activists sprayed red paint in front of an insurance company in London.

Prisoners for Palestine says they targeted the insurer because it supports the Israel-linked defense firm Elbit Systems.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. A third woman was later arrested on suspicion of supporting a banned organization.

Eight Palestine Action members have staged a hunger strike to protest their detention without bail. They are awaiting trial on charges related to earlier protests.

Two of the members have been on hunger strike for 52 days and are at a "critical stage, where death is a real possibility," Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement.

Last year, Thunberg was acquitted by a London court of refusing to follow a police order to leave a protest that was blocking the entrance to an oil and gas industry conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.