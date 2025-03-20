'Permission' needed for travelers visiting this popular country now face pricier entry fee

The British government previously rolled out a requirement for travelers, implementing a fee and a digitized system.

An "lectronic Travel Authorization (ETA) has been implemented that digitizes tourists' requests to visit the country while paying a fee.

The fee began at around $13, but will see a hike as tourists will be forced to fork up nearly $18 starting on April 9.

There were 38 million visits to the U.K. during 2023, which was an increase of 6.7 million visits compared to 2022, according to the U.K. Office for National Statistics.

The government site says the ETA "authorizes a person to travel to the UK."

"Everyone wishing to travel to the U.K. – except British and Irish citizens – will need permission to travel in advance of coming here," says the United Kingdom government’s site.

The ETAs are linked to a traveler's passport in an effort to smooth security checks and "prevent abuse" of the immigration system.

The ETA applies to anyone visiting for up to six months for tourism, to see family and friends, to travel for business or for short-term study.

Travelers can apply for an ETA through an online form by providing information such as travel details, an email address, a credit or debit card, valid passport information along with suitability questions.

The United Kingdom plans to fully digitize its borders by the end of 2025.