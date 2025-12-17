Rising English soccer prospect, 21, dies in car crash after match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ethan McLeod, a soccer player who was competing for Macclesfield FC in England’s sixth tier, died after sustaining injuries in a car crash, his club said Wednesday. He was 21.

McLeod was on his way back from a match in the National League North against Bedford Town when he was involved in a crash on the M1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our First Team Squad, who had his whole life ahead of him," Macclesfield said in a statement. "But more than that, Ethan’s infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with. In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be – both on and off the pitch.

"Ethan’s professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces – even on the darkest of days. News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire Club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now."

The soccer forward played eight matches for Wolverhampton in Premier League 2 during the 2023-24 season. He played 84 minutes for the club.

SOUTH CAROLINA LEGEND STEVE TANEYHILL, KNOWN FOR ICONIC 'HOME RUN' TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATION, DEAD AT 52

He also had stints in the semi-pro circuit for Alvechurch, Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge, according to ESPN.

"The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan’s passing will undeniably never heal – but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan’s vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future," Macclesfield added. "Ethan will live in our hearts and minds forevermore and no matter what the future holds, his unique smile that mesmerized us all will never be forgotten.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to Ethan’s family and friends at this deeply traumatic time, together with an assurance that we will provide as much support as we can to those who need it."

He was serving as a substitute player for Macclesfield for the match against Bedford Town.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Macclesfield FC is 11th in the National League North standings through 19 matches.