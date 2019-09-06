North Carolina's Outer Banks prepare for Dorian amid tornadoes, power outages

Amid heavy rains and 90 mph winds, residents in the outer banks of North Carolina hunkered down Thursday night as a weakened Hurricane Dorian closed in for a possible direct hit Friday.

The downgraded Category 1 hurricane spawned tornadoes and knocked out power in the Carolinas as it moved up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard after devastating the Bahamas earlier in the week.

TORNADOES HIT CAROLINAS AS HURRICANE DORIAN FLOODS CHARLESTON; 200K WITHOUT POWER

“It’s too late to leave,” a pub owner on North Carolina's Ocracoke Island, which has about 1,000 residents, said. Ferries stopped service to the island on Wednesday. “The boats are tied down. Yards are cleaned up. Businesses are closed. People are hunkered down."

The hurricane has been blamed for at least four deaths along the coast of the Carolinas and at least 30 deaths in the Bahamas, where the then-Category 5 storm battered the archipelago for two days starting last Sunday.

Severe winds were expected to knock down trees and power lines overnight and Electric Cooperatives in North Carolina said there may be prolonged outages.

“We have a long night ahead of us. Everyone needs to stay in a safe place and off the roads until the storm passes,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

More than 1 million people have been warned to leave the Carolinas, Durham, N.C.'s WTVD-TV reported.

The station's chief meteorologist,Chris Hohmann, said the storm has sped up to 15 mph and could be back out to sea within 12 hours.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hurricane Dorian is ready to unleash its fury on our state," Cooper said. "The storm has gained strength. Get to safety and stay there. Don't let your guard down. Whether it comes to shore or not, the eye of the storm will be close enough to cause significant damage."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.