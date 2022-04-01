Zelenskyy aims to compensate Ukrainians for war losses; States cut benefits to get people back to work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'MAKE RUSSIA PAY' - Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy launched a project to compensate citizens whose real estate has been destroyed in the Russian invasion. Continue reading …

FLORIDA ‘SAFE’ - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Fox News that the state is safe after a state of emergency in Miami Beach, but spring breakers said their parents are still "worried" and "concerned." Continue reading …

GA. MOM EXPLAINS - After reading a book with sexually explicit content that is available to high schoolers in a school board meeting, Michelle Brown said parents "afraid" to challenge the board. Continue reading …

LABOR OUTRAGE - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a Twitter feud with a progressive journalist and former MSNBC host for skipping a union rally and going to the Met Gala. Continue reading …

GAS ALTERNATIVES - Searches for electric vehicles skyrocketed 173% in March as gas prices remain elevated nationwide, according to a new report. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BACK TO DRAWING BOARD - State legislative and congressional maps redrawn by New York Democrats were tossed out by a judge who declared them unconstitutional. Continue reading …

HUNTING FOR HUNTER - Republicans sent letters to the White House and the National Archives seeking records regarding Hunter Biden's communications with White House. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - The American people know who to blame for the gas crisis, the Fox News host said Thursday night. They said, yeah, it’s Joe Biden. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Now, the Left loves to pervert language to promote its twisted agenda, so they brand the Florida parental rights bill the "Don't Say Gay" legislation. Continue reading …

GAS RELIEF – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a program providing $12.5 million of "transportation relief" to low-income residents to combat gas prices. Continue reading …

MEDIA

STATE OF CNN – Producer says CNN is in a "sorry state of affairs," faces looming leadership changes, struggling ratings and "the embarrassing launch of a suboptimal product." Continue reading …



LET THEM… NOT DRIVE - A CNN guest argued that the solution to skyrocketing gas prices was to "simply use less gasoline and diesel." Continue reading …



‘HISTORIC’ - White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was mocked for celebrating the Biden administration's release of an unprecedented amount of oil from the federal emergency reserve. Continue reading …

‘CONSIDER THIS’ - An NPR podcast spent its Thursday show exploring how environmentalism overlaps with racism and Nazis. Continue reading …

WAGING WAR - Left's restrictions on oil, gas production damage the country from an economic, environmental, and national security standpoint: Michael Shellenberger. Continue reading …

OPINION

GOODBYE, DISNEY - Disney has now transformed into a political propaganda machine that grooms children for abortions and sexual promiscuity. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - The Federal Election Commission just fined the DNC and Hillary Clinton, her campaign, more than $100,000. The FEC determined that the Clinton campaign tried to hide its role in funding the Steele dossier. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – As the Oscars bend over backwards to please the woke, they forgot how broke their industry is. Continue reading …

JOE CONCHA - We all witnessed something at the Oscars. A comic makes a joke about an actor's wife, and said actor walks up on stage and slaps the comic. Continue reading …

KEVIN WALLING - Senator Rick Scott has called into question not just the ACA, but also the core foundation of health care infrastructure and vital programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MISS LANA RECOGNIZED - The Ukrainian-American custodian was reminded just how much family she has at her school when teachers and students decorated the halls in honor of Ukraine amid the attacks on that country by Russia. Continue reading …

DISNEY HYPOCRISY - The Walt Disney Company is expanding its media empire into at least 10 anti-gay countries and regions as company takes a left-wing stance in the U.S. Continue reading …

FINAL FOUR - College basketball coaching great Steve Lavin breaks down the big matchups. Continue reading …

TARNISHED CAREER - Will Smith’s career may be spared because of prior positive action, but experts say his brand "has been forever tarnished" after Sunday’s Oscars. Continue reading …



KICK IN THE PANTS – Several states are dramatically reducing unemployment benefits for out-of-work Americans in an attempt to force people to fill thousands of open jobs. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Well, today Biden made it clear that this is a hill that his party is willing to die on — encouraging transgenderism among the youngest Americans and fighting anyone who gets in his way."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.