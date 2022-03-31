White House chief of staff Ron Klain mocked for cheering Biden tapping into oil reserve

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was mocked Thursday for celebrating the Biden administration taking an unprecedented amount of oil out from the federal emergency reserve.

Klain tweeted out a Yahoo News article reporting on the president’s attempt to lower gas prices, with an all-caps caption, "HISTORIC."

However, critics had a different take on the administration further depleting the nation's emergency oil reserves.

CRITICISM PILES UP FOR WH CHIEF OF STAFF RON KLAIN AMID SETBACKS FOR ADMINISTRATION

"You guys are actually bragging about having to release record amounts of oil from the strategic reserves," Stephen Miller, contributing editor at The Spectator, tweeted.

Commentary Magazine associate editor and MSNBC contributor Noah Rothman reminded Klain that "historic" isn’t always a good thing.

"Akin to the ‘historic’ airlift from Afghanistan. The Biden admin’s ‘historic’ events are unprecedented in their terribleness," he said.

Conservative commentator RB Pundit expressed frustration in his tweet that read, "This. Is. Not. What. The. Strategic. Oil. Reserves. Is. For."

President Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and oil companies for surging gas prices during his "historic" announcement Thursday.

Gas prices are at record highs, with the national average Thursday running $4.22 a gallon, according to AAA. Compared to last year, the average price for a gallon of gas was significantly lower at $2.87 a gallon.

This isn't the first time Klain has received backlash over his frequent tweeting.

Last October, Klain cheered another's post saying that inflation and economic woes were a "high class problem."