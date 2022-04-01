Gutfeld: The Oscars needed a good slap, anyways

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So how lucky a life do you lead when you suffer from PTSD from witnessing a slap at the Oscars?

Please. It's just celebrities who did nothing at the time now making it about themselves. What a shock. Even the three strong, independent women hosting the show, why didn't any of them run to Rock's aid?

The three could have merged into a host transformer and kicked a Fresh Prince in the a--. It's not like they can't work as a group.

WANDA SYKES: We're going to have a great night tonight, and for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night. Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay.

Talk about traumatized. Everyone at home was scarred by that, so we're even.

The Academy also apologized to Rock, thanking him for his resilience. They promised next year they'll let him wear headgear and a mouthpiece.

But then, they also apologized to the nominees and guests for what transpired. Fine. But you remember how the room greeted Smith moments after he won for Best Actor?

That's the kind of hero's welcome reserved for a conquering hero — or me entering the steam room at Planet Fitness.

But do you think these people really deserve an apology? It's one thing Jim Carrey has said in his entire life that I agree with.

JIM CARREY: I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it just, it really felt like, "Oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore."

Maybe so. He's come a long way since this:

VIDEO PLAYS OF CARREY KISSING HOST AT 1997 MTV MUSIC AWARDS

What a joker. He clearly wasn't vaccinated for hypocrisy.

Of course, later, Will was seen dancing at an Oscar party, clutching his award like it made a joke about being bald like his wife.

I have to say, it doesn't seem like he, his family or anyone around him were too traumatized. That's because maybe they weren't. New video shows Jada Pinkett Smith appearing to laugh after Rock announced he'd been slapped, and even their veganized kid was talking trash on social media.

It wasn't until the next day when they woke up and saw the real reaction. Who's laughing now?

Fact is, the Oscars needed a good slap in the face, not Rock.

As they bend over backwards to please the woke, they forgot how broke their industry is. The ceremony's worse than the movies, which are made by people who think the average ticket-buyer is scum, and the people in that auditorium? They get smaller and smaller.

Next year, they should all be sitting in booster seats. They act more frightened, like frightened high schoolers depended on fitting in than standing out, so desperate to be friends with the power brokers and the bullies, so they embrace the virtue-signaling, the sanctimonious, moralizing, the predictable, political sloganeering just so they can maintain relevance in an industry that cancels true renegades.

At the Oscars, the diversity of identity trumps of the diversity of thought. No wonder they hate Joe Rogan.

If anything, Smith gave us something to talk about, even if what we're talking about is how screwed up he is and how screwed up Hollywood is.

The joke isn't about his wife's head, it's about what's inside of everyone's there.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening commentary on the March 31, 2022, edition of "Gutfeld!"