Ukrainian American school custodian in GA stunned by student artwork honoring Ukraine

Ukraine native Lana Gazhenko, the head custodian at Oak Hill Elementary School in Covington, Georgia, has been with the school since it first opened its door 21 years ago.

In that period of time, she's come to view her workplace as a second home.

Known affectionately around the school as "Miss Lana," the Ukrainian American was reminded this month of just how much family she has at Oak Hill when teachers and students decorated the halls in honor of Ukraine amid the attacks on that country by Russia.

"The idea of a couple of classrooms [of kids] coloring sunflowers to show support to Miss Lana sparked on a Tuesday morning — and by the end of the school day, all students from pre-K to fifth grade and even teachers had created a piece of art to show support to Miss Lana," third-grade teacher Jesse Daniel told Fox News Digital.

"Miss Lana is right when she said that Oak Hill is a family, so it was no surprise when the entire school united to help complete the ‘Sunflower Garden of Hope,'" Daniel said.

Gazhenko has many family members still living in Ukraine.

Overall, more than 4 million people have fled Ukraine so far during the war with Russia, according to the United Nations, as Fox News Digital reported on March 30.

Since Gazhenko is a special individual to everyone at the school, staff and students felt it was important to demonstrate support and love, Daniel added.

"I was first speechless and just started crying." — Custodian Lana Gazhenko

Gazhenko told Fox News Digital, "My school, kids, teachers made me a really big surprise," she said of the art display.

Gazhenko discovered her surprise when she walked into the school building and was welcomed with colorful "Hope for Ukraine" artwork.

She deeply appreciated everything the community did for her.

"I was first speechless and just started crying," she said.

"I was not expecting all this to be for me and for my support," Gazhenko added.

"Oak Hill family is family, you know — not just school, not just work. This is family."

In an emotional video shared with Fox News Digital, Gazhenko appeared overwhelmed by the sweet gesture.

"We support you, Lana," a colleague of Gazhenko's can be heard saying to her in the clip. "We love you."

In the video, a teacher revealed that students and staff incorporated the names of some of Gazhenko's own family members from Ukraine into the art.

Gazhenko said she's asking the world to pray for the people of Ukraine during this time of extreme hardship and suffering.

The school launched a GoFundMe titled, "Direct Help for Ukrainian Families in Need" on behalf of Gazhenko. She's been flooded with requests from locals and strangers asking her how they can help the Ukrainian people.

The funds will go to Gazhenko's family as well as to other Ukrainians seeking refuge.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.