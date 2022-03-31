Ingraham: The Left loves perverting language to promote 'twisted agenda'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham said the Biden administration's agenda encourages "transgenderism" in children Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: A 14-year-old girl still not fully developed, who demands to have her breasts cut off. A 15-year-old boy who wants to have his penis removed. A 10-year-old taking drugs to interfere with hormones that make puberty possible. This is what Joe Biden promoted today.

…

Now, the Left loves to pervert language to promote its twisted agenda, so they brand this parental rights bill in Florida the "Don't Say Gay" legislation. Of course, that's not in the bill. They refer to increased pain at the pump as Putin's gas hikes. And now, instead of a sex-change operation, it's gender-affirming care. Well, today Biden made it clear that this is a hill that his party is willing to die on — encouraging transgenderism among the youngest Americans and fighting anyone who gets in his way. This is the issue Democrats obsess over? Wow, they're not so concerned, are they, with restoring the economy, or countering a rising China, or fighting the cartels importing fentanyl? His number one priority seems to be mainstreaming transgenderism among our kids in the workplace, in our military — everywhere.

…

Well, despite public opinion polls showing overwhelming support for Florida's new law, Biden and the groups allied with the Democrats are obsessed with this issue. Now, two such organizations filed a federal lawsuit today against the parental rights bill, claiming that the law not only stigmatizes and silences those vulnerable students, exacerbating risks to their welfare, but also threatens school officials who foster a safe and inclusive environment. These are frivolous claims. Students aren't barred from saying anything in this legislation, and teachers aren't prevented from keeping anyone safe. We want everyone safe. Meanwhile, Disney continues to dig itself in a giant mouse-hole on this issue by advocating for sexual lesson plans for 5- to 7-year-olds. So a boycott Disney movement has begun, apparently across America. And now Gov. DeSantis is considering eliminating the special status that Disney receives from the state.

