Tucker Carlson: This is the real Russian disinformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So, something's going on with Joe Biden. His poll numbers are absolutely tanking, but it seems like elements within the Democratic Party are turning on him. We're not going to pretend we understand exactly what's going on here, but something definitely is.

Here's this example and you remember this very well. Just for the last election, the New York Post ran a story about the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop . It was a huge story, but Big Tech censored it immediately. CNN and dozens of other former Intel officials told us that laptop was Russian disinformation.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN: There are fears that what Giuliani is now pushing here in the United States could actually be part of Russia's latest and very massive disinformation campaign in the U.S. presidential election.

HUNTER BIDEN’S FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALINGS: 4 COUNTRIES WITH FINANCIAL LINKS TO PRESIDENT’S SON

CNN GUEST: So you have a president who is asking to obtain Russian disinformation, knowing that that is what it is. He is accepting that same information and he is then turning it and using it on the campaign trail against his opponent and that's mind-blowing.

CNN ANALYST: It's sort of a crazy quilt at this point, which has all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation. That said, it wasn't for lack of trying.

STATE DEPARTMENT WARNS RUSSIAN SECURITY OFFICIALS ‘MAY BE SINGLING OUT US CITIZENS’

BRIAN STELTER, CNN: CNN reported on Friday that U.S. authorities are seeing if those emails we just talked about are connected to an ongoing Russian disinformation effort.

So, it turns out when they accuse people of Russian disinformation, they're not always sincere. Of course, they're liars. They'll say whatever they need to say. That was before the election. They needed to get Biden elected. They did it, but now they're telling you something very different. Now they're telling you, in fact, the laptop is real.

GOP LAWMAKERS DEMAND HUNTER BIDEN’S COMMUNICATIONS WITH OBAMA WHITE HOUSE

Here's CNN yesterday.

BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN: This is very, very bad for the president's son.

CNN CONTRIBUTOR: It is and it's an investigation, as you pointed out, going back to 2018, and right now, prosecutors in Delaware are focusing on a number of things, including whether Hunter Biden and some of his business associates violated laws, including tax and money laundering laws and foreign lobbying laws.

CNN GUEST: They're now gaining steam, and they need to make a decision, I think, in the at least intermediate future. This case has been going on for four years, and there is a realistic chance this could result in federal charges. Of course, then we be in unprecedented political territory, not legal territory, but a situation of having potentially the Justice Department prosecuting and trying to imprison the son of the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What a freak show that channel is. Good luck to their new subscription service, but now they're telling you, "Yeah, it's all true, actually," and that's not the only story about Russian disinformation that has fallen apart this week. The Federal Election Commission just fined the DNC and Hillary Clinton, her campaign, more than $100,000. The FEC determined that the Clinton campaign tried to hide its role in funding the Steele dossier. The Steele dossier is the false document that claimed, among many other things, that Putin got Trump elected. Turns out, the disinformation was, in fact, paid for by the campaign. It was coming from the DNC.

This article was adapted from Tucker Carlson's commentary on the March 31, 2022 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."