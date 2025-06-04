Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana

Woman charged after overdose death of man whose body was found in Planet Fitness tanning bed

Indianapolis police charge Heather Bradford in the death of Derek Sink

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Former NFL player arrested in Florida human trafficking bust Video

Former NFL player arrested in Florida human trafficking bust

Fox News correspondent Danamarie McNicholl joins 'America Reports' with the latest on a major human trafficking bust in Florida that led to the arrest of a former NFL player.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Indiana have arrested a woman for her alleged role in the overdose death of a 39-year-old man whose body was found inside a tanning bed three days after he entered a Planet Fitness gym.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said in a news release that Heather Bradford, 41, was arrested and charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, narcotics possession and for having two active warrants in Morgan County, Indiana.

Police responded to Planet Fitness just before 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11 after receiving a report that a body had been discovered in the gym.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Derek Sink. According to police records obtained by 13 News, Sink’s family last had contact with him Nov. 8 and reported him missing Nov. 10.

MAN FOUND DEAD IN TANNING BED AT PLANET FITNESS IN INDIANAPOLIS 3 DAYS AFTER HE WALKED INTO THE GYM

Planet Fitness building exterior

A man's body was found days after he entered a tanning booth at an Indianapolis Planet Fitness in November, and now a woman has been charged in the man's death. (Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Sink was pronounced dead at the gym, police said Tuesday, and the coroner’s office determined his cause of death to be a drug overdose.

The IMPD Overdose Death Task Force (ODTF) took over the case, and, through a variety of investigative techniques, detectives identified Bradford as a suspect in Sink’s death.

YOUNG AMERICAN TOURISTS FOUND DEAD AT CARIBBEAN BEACH RESORT; AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING

indianapolis-police

A 39-year-old man's body was found in a tanning booth at an Indiana Planet Fitness, according to multiple reports.  (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The next day, Bradford was located at a gas station in Mooresville, Indiana, where she was taken into custody without incident by ODTF Investigators along with Indiana State Police and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

"These are extremely challenging and emotionally heavy investigations, but they are vital in our effort to combat the ongoing overdose epidemic," IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said. "Each arrest represents months of work, cross-agency coordination, and a deep commitment to seeking justice for families who’ve lost loved ones."

ARKANSAS NURSE CHARGED WITH USING DEAD PATIENT'S NAME IN ATTEMPT TO PURCHASE HUNDREDS OF OXYCODONE PILLS

planet-fitness-thumbs-up

The family of a man found dead days after he entered a Planet Fitness in Indianapolis has asked the company to enact stricter policies with an end-of-day checklist.   (Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Planet Fitness released a statement after Sink’s body was discovered in one of its gyms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At Planet Fitness, we have robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority," McCall Gosselin, chief corporate affairs officer at Planet Fitness, said in a statement. "We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols."

Gosselin added that the franchise owner was working with local authorities in the investigation.

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.