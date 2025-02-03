Arkansas nurse charged with using dead patient's name in attempt to purchase hundreds of oxycodone pills

A nurse in Arkansas is facing felony charges after allegedly using a dead man's name when attempting to purchase oxycodone pills at pharmacies.

Caitlin Carol Adams was charged with three counts of fraud or deceit to procure a narcotic drug-forged prescription in connection with multiple drug purchases last month, according to KAIT.

Adams is accused of using a fake prescription to purchase 120 oxycodone pills at a pharmacy in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Jan. 2, the outlet reported.

She claimed she worked at a nursing home and that the pills were for a patient.

Investigators said Adams, who is a licensed registered nurse according to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing, used a credit card with her name on it to buy the pills.

"After looking into the prescription, an employee of the pharmacy contacted the nursing home in question, and they stated that Caitlin Adams was fired on Jan. 1," investigators said in the affidavit, KAIT reported.

Adams returned to the same pharmacy on Jan. 6 with another prescription for 180 oxycodone pills, according to investigators.

The prescription was under a man's name who was later determined to have been a patient at the same nursing home where Adams previously worked, the affidavit said.

The man whose name was on the prescription had also been dead since Dec. 30.

The pharmacy refused to fill the prescription for Adams.

Adams then went to another pharmacy and purchased 180 oxycodone pills under the dead man’s name.

She was arrested on Jan. 24 and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center. Adams was released on a $25,000 bond awaiting arraignment on March 20.

Adams' license is under investigation.