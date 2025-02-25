Expand / Collapse search
US

Young American tourists found dead at Caribbean beach resort; authorities investigating

Local media reported that alcohol and 'gummies' were found

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Three American tourists visiting Belize were recently found dead at a beach resort, local officials say, and authorities are investigating the deaths as possible drug overdoses.

Belize officials identified the women as Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Mallah, 24, and Wafae El-Arar, 26. The young women were found dead in the Central American country Saturday. 

The tourists' bodies were found in a room at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro. The group was last seen entering their room Thursday night.

After housing staff attempted to contact the group Friday, resort employees used a master key to enter the room Saturday morning, where the women were found "motionless," according to The Associated Press. 

Beautiful Caribbean San Pedro beach boats Belize palm trees

Three American tourists were recently found dead in San Pedro, Belize. (Getty Images/iStock)

While the cause of their deaths is still under investigation, staff said the women had froth in their mouths, which is suggestive of drug overdoses. According to Channel 5 Belize, officials found "alcohol and some gummies" in the room, and police are reviewing whether the substances were brought in from America or bought from locals.

"We’re not saying at this time that the gummies caused death, but we’re looking at every possibility," Commissioner of Police Chester Williams was quoted as saying.

Vapes and snacks were also found in the women's room, but no injuries or signs of forced entry were visible.

Belize, which borders the Caribbean Sea, is a popular destination for American tourists, though the U.S. government warns its citizens to be cautious in the country. The U.S. State Department lists a travel advisory for U.S. citizens in Belize on its website.

"Violent crime — such as sexual assault, home invasions, armed robberies, and murder — are common even during the day and in tourist areas," the website warns. "A significant portion of violent crime is gang related."

San Pedro town, Ambergris Caye, Belize, Barierr Reef, Caribbean Sea

Aerial photo of San Pedro, Belize, which borders the Caribbean Sea. (Getty Images/iStock)

The State Department's warning applies to the entire country of Belize, though it advises visitors to avoid Belize City specifically, which is around 35 miles south of San Pedro. 

"Due to high crime, travelers are advised to exercise caution while traveling to the south side of Belize City," the warning states. "Local police lack the resources and training to respond effectively to serious crimes."

Tropical beach scene in Belize

San Pedro is a popular tourist destination in Belize. (Getty Images/iStock)

Authorities are actively investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.