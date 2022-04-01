Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Winter weather, snow squalls forecast across US

Snow squalls will be possible in the Midwest, interior Northeast

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
Early Friday morning, a large line of storms that brought severe weather to the eastern U.S. over the past two days moved offshore for all but Florida

PENNSYLVANIA SNOW SQUALL PILEUP KILLS 6, INJURES DOZENS OF OTHERS

That line of storms was a true cold front and, behind it, winter weather is returning to areas that had seen mild and warm conditions just days ago. 

U.S. tornado tally

U.S. tornado tally (Credit: Fox News)

Friday will begin with widespread freeze warnings, from northern Mississippi and Arkansas and extending across Tennessee and Kentucky

Snow squalls will be possible from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley into the interior Northeast

Friday forecast highs

Friday forecast highs (Credit: Fox News)

Rain will turn to snow, with possible snow squalls in the central Appalachians. 

Frost and freeze alerts through Saturday

Frost and freeze alerts through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

The brief, but intense snowfall within these squalls can rapidly reduce visibility and lead to dangerous driving conditions. 

In Florida, the trailing edge of that cold front is lingering and will support showers and storms into the weekend. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.

