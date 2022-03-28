Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania snow squall reportedly causes massive, fiery car crash involving dozens of vehicles

The reportedly crash involved 50 to 60 cars and tractor-trailers

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

A snow squall in Pennsylvania caused a massive car crash Monday, reportedly involving dozens of cars and tractor-trailers. 

The crash occurred along I-81 north in Schuylkill County between exits 116 and 119, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. All lanes are subsequently closed. 

The crash involved 50 to 60 cars and tractor-trailers, FOX 56 reported citing first responders. A tanker truck is on fire, according to Pennsylvania State Police. 

PENNSYLVANIA PILEUP: 73-VEHICLE WRECK STALLS TRAFFIC ON BUSY HIGHWAY DURING WINTER STORM

Video footage of the scene shows cars backed up along the highway. 

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. Monday morning. Snow squalls are associated with strong cold fronts and include sudden and heavy snowfall. 

Schuylkill County is located about two hours west of Philadelphia. 

