White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting: Timeline traces how suspect’s alleged cross-country plan unfolded

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WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner quickly devolved into chaos Saturday as shots rang out inside the Washington, D.C., hotel hosting the annual gala while President Donald Trump was in attendance.

The suspect has been identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, Calif., with law enforcement adding that he prepared a manifesto and shared posts to social media outlining his intent to target Trump and other administration officials, according to authorities.

Allen’s sister, Avriana Allen, told the Secret Service and Montgomery County Police that her brother had a history of making radical statements and previously mentioned a plan to do "something" to fix what he believed to be issues with today’s society, authorities said.

WHCD SHOOTING SUSPECT PLANNED TO TARGET TRUMP OFFICIALS, MANIFESTO REVEALS

Allen allegedly stormed the Washington Hilton’s lobby while armed with weapons within minutes of the event kicking off, and was quickly apprehended by members of the Secret Service.

He is currently in custody and authorities are expected to file federal charges against him Monday.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the shooting:

Oct. 6, 2023:

Allen legally purchases a .38-caliber semiautomatic pistol in California, according to a federal affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

WATCH: Suspect went from 'nerdy geek' to attempted attacker: Asra Nomani

His sister told authorities the weapons were purchased from Cap Tactical Firearms and stored in their parents’ home, who were unaware of the guns being kept there.

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SUSPECT CHECKED INTO HILTON HOTEL ONE DAY BEFORE THE SHOOTING: SOURCES

She also revealed her brother was a regular visitor to the shooting range, was a member of a group called "The Wide Awakes" and had previously attended a "No Kings" protest in California.

Aug. 17, 2025

Allen legally purchases a 12-gauge pump action shotgun from a California firearm dealer, according to court documents.

Monday, April 6, 2026

Allen allegedly makes a hotel reservation at the hotel for three nights, from April 24 to April 26, prosecutors said.

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Allen allegedly departs California, traveling by train to Washington, D.C. with one scheduled stop in Chicago, according to prosecutors.

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Allen allegedly arrives in Chicago and later boards a second train to Washington, D.C., according to prosecutors.

Friday, April 24, 2026, 1 p.m.

Allen arrives in Washington, D.C. around 1 p.m., court documents reveal.

Friday, April 24, 2026, 3 p.m.

Allen checks into the Washington Hilton one day before the April 25 gala dinner, according to the affidavit. He allegedly remains inside the hotel overnight.

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 8 p.m.

The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner begins, with Trump taking his seat alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and first lady Melania Trump. Several other administration officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel and House Speaker Mike Johnson, are also in attendance.

WATCH: Trey Yingst reports live from WHCD during shooting

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Before the shooting, Allen allegedly sends a written manifesto outlining his intent to target Trump administration officials to members of his family, according to law enforcement sources.

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 8:40 p.m.

Shots ring out on the hotel’s terrace level, one floor below the hotel lobby and one floor above the International Ballroom, where hundreds of journalists and cabinet officials were enjoying the start of the program.

According to authorities, Allen charged through a security checkpoint in the hotel’s lobby area armed with firearms and knives, striking one officer in his ballistic vest.

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Allen is intercepted by members of the Secret Service as they return fire and tackle him to the ground.

Within seconds, Trump and other high-level members of the federal government are rushed to safety by the Secret Service, as journalists and other attendees take shelter under tables in the ballroom.

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The officer who was struck is later transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

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Saturday, April 25, 2026, 9:17 p.m.

Trump makes his first comments after the shooting on Truth Social, commending officers for acting "quickly and bravely." Trump also added that "the shooter has been apprehended," and that he had recommended the event resume.

WATCH: WHCD shooting appears to be third incident targeting Trump

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Saturday, April 25, 2026, 9:36 p.m.

Trump makes a second post to Truth Social, revealing that law enforcement had asked attendees to evacuate the building, which was consistent with protocol.

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 10:49 p.m.

After the shooting, Allen’s brother contacts the New London Police Department in Connecticut regarding his alleged manifesto.

The police said in a statement they were contacted at 10:49 p.m. by someone who wanted to share information related to it, and the department said it then immediately alerted federal law enforcement, the Associated Press reported.

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Allen initially speaks with police before refusing to talk as of Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities execute search warrants Sunday in Los Angeles and Washington, including at a hotel room where the suspect was staying, Blanche said. Investigators review devices and communications recovered during the searches.

Blanche added that it appears Allen bought the guns in "the past couple of years."

"That could be another reason why he traveled by train because he had the firearms with him, but I’m speculating there," he said.

Monday, April 27, 2026

Cole appears in federal court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit to face charges of attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and transporting a firearm across state lines, according to the Department of Justice.

He did not enter a plea, and additional charges are expected to be filed as he remains in federal custody.

"Cole Allen's journey of accountability in the criminal justice system starts today," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a news conference Monday afternoon. "There will be additional charges as this investigation continues to unfold."

"But make no mistake, this was an attempted assassination of the President of the United States, with the defendant making clear what his intent was," Pirro continued. "And that intent was to bring down as many of the high ranking Cabinet officials as he could. This is the kind of situation that we cannot tolerate."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom, Stephen Sorace, Amanda Macias and CJ Womack contributed to this report.