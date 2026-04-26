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Crime

White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting: Timeline traces how suspect’s alleged cross-country plan unfolded

Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, Calif., allegedly prepared a manifesto outlining intent to target Trump officials

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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WHCD shooting suspect allegedly targeted Trump administration officials Video

WHCD shooting suspect allegedly targeted Trump administration officials

Former Deputy Asst. Attorney Gen. John Yoo examines the suspected gunman's political beliefs and warning signs prior to the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

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WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner quickly devolved into chaos Saturday as shots rang out inside the Washington, D.C., hotel hosting the annual gala while President Donald Trump was in attendance. 

The suspect has been identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, Calif., with law enforcement adding that he prepared a manifesto and shared posts to social media outlining his intent to target Trump and other administration officials, according to authorities. 

Allen’s sister, Avriana Allen, told the Secret Service and Montgomery County Police that her brother had a history of making radical statements and previously mentioned a plan to do "something" to fix what he believed to be issues with today’s society, authorities said. 

WHCD SHOOTING SUSPECT PLANNED TO TARGET TRUMP OFFICIALS, MANIFESTO REVEALS

A suspect lying face down on the floor as law enforcement officers detain him

Law enforcement officers detain Cole Allen following an alleged shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

Allen allegedly stormed the Washington Hilton’s lobby while armed with weapons within minutes of the event kicking off, and was quickly apprehended by members of the Secret Service.

He is currently in custody and authorities are expected to file federal charges against him Monday. 

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller helping his wife Katie Miller at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller helps his wife Katie Miller after an incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Donald Trump and other officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton following reports of gunfire. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the shooting: 

Oct. 6, 2023: 

Allen legally purchases a .38-caliber semiautomatic pistol in California, according to a federal affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. 

WATCH: Suspect went from 'nerdy geek' to attempted attacker: Asra Nomani

WHCD suspect operated and lived in an 'ecosystem' that took him from 'nerdy geek' to attempted attacker: Asra Nomani Video

His sister told authorities the weapons were purchased from Cap Tactical Firearms and stored in their parents’ home, who were unaware of the guns being kept there.

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SUSPECT CHECKED INTO HILTON HOTEL ONE DAY BEFORE THE SHOOTING: SOURCES

Security officials react as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026.

Security officials hunt for threat as shots fired at correspondents' dinner. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

She also revealed her brother was a regular visitor to the shooting range, was a member of a group called "The Wide Awakes" and had previously attended a "No Kings" protest in California

President Trump holds a presser after the White House correspondents' dinner shooting

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a gunman opened fire at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Aug. 17, 2025

Allen legally purchases a 12-gauge pump action shotgun from a California firearm dealer, according to court documents. 

Monday, April 6, 2026

Allen allegedly makes a hotel reservation at the hotel for three nights, from April 24 to April 26, prosecutors said. 

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Allen allegedly departs California, traveling by train to Washington, D.C. with one scheduled stop in Chicago, according to prosecutors.  

Attendees ducking under tables at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Attendees duck under tables during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. (Jessica Koscielniak/Reuters)

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Allen allegedly arrives in Chicago and later boards a second train to Washington, D.C., according to prosecutors. 

Friday, April 24, 2026, 1 p.m.

Allen arrives in Washington, D.C. around 1 p.m., court documents reveal. 

Friday, April 24, 2026, 3 p.m.

Allen checks into the Washington Hilton one day before the April 25 gala dinner, according to the affidavit. He allegedly remains inside the hotel overnight. 

Armed Secret Service agents standing on stage at the Washington Hilton.

Armed Secret Service agents stand on stage during a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. President Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated after a gunman opened fire. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 8 p.m.

The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner begins, with Trump taking his seat alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and first lady Melania Trump. Several other administration officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel and House Speaker Mike Johnson, are also in attendance. 

WATCH: Trey Yingst reports live from WHCD during shooting

WATCH: Trey Yingst reports live from WHCD during shooting Video

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Before the shooting, Allen allegedly sends a written manifesto outlining his intent to target Trump administration officials to members of his family, according to law enforcement sources. 

A diagram illustrating the layout of the Washington Hilton’s international terrace level, where a gunman moved through the hotel.

A diagram illustrating the layout of the Washington Hilton’s international terrace level, where a gunman moved through the hotel. (Washington Hilton Floor Plan/TruthSocial/Amanda Macias/Fox News Digital)

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 8:40 p.m.

Shots ring out on the hotel’s terrace level, one floor below the hotel lobby and one floor above the International Ballroom, where hundreds of journalists and cabinet officials were enjoying the start of the program. 

Media and onlookers gathered in front of a house connected to Cole Tomas Allen in Torrance, California

Media and onlookers gather in front of a house connected to Cole Tomas Allen, the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, in Torrance, Calif., on April 25, 2026. (Robbin Goddard / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

According to authorities, Allen charged through a security checkpoint in the hotel’s lobby area armed with firearms and knives, striking one officer in his ballistic vest.

Cole Allen in graduation gown

Cole Allen in a graduation gown taken on an unknown date.  (Cole Allen/LinkedIn)

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Allen is intercepted by members of the Secret Service as they return fire and tackle him to the ground. 

Within seconds, Trump and other high-level members of the federal government are rushed to safety by the Secret Service, as journalists and other attendees take shelter under tables in the ballroom.

Marco Rubio speaking at a White House press conference with Pete Hegseth, Karoline Leavitt, and Melania Trump

Sen. Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and First Lady Melania Trump hold a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026, after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Association dinner following a security incident. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

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The officer who was struck is later transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police secure street outside suspect's home in Torrance, California

Law enforcement officials block off a street at an address connected to Cole Tomas Allen, the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Torrance, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

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Saturday, April 25, 2026, 9:17 p.m.

Trump makes his first comments after the shooting on Truth Social, commending officers for acting "quickly and bravely." Trump also added that "the shooter has been apprehended," and that he had recommended the event resume.

WATCH: WHCD shooting appears to be third incident targeting Trump

WHCD shooting appears to be third incident targeting Trump Video

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Saturday, April 25, 2026, 9:36 p.m.

Trump makes a second post to Truth Social, revealing that law enforcement had asked attendees to evacuate the building, which was consistent with protocol. 

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 10:49 p.m.

After the shooting, Allen’s brother contacts the New London Police Department in Connecticut regarding his alleged manifesto. 

Cole Tomas Allen being restrained by law enforcement officers at the White House Correspondents Dinner

Members of law enforcement control shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington.  (Alex Brandon / AP)

The police said in a statement they were contacted at 10:49 p.m. by someone who wanted to share information related to it, and the department said it then immediately alerted federal law enforcement, the Associated Press reported.

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Allen initially speaks with police before refusing to talk as of Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities execute search warrants Sunday in Los Angeles and Washington, including at a hotel room where the suspect was staying, Blanche said. Investigators review devices and communications recovered during the searches.

President Trump in the White House briefing room with Kash Patel and Markwayne Mullin

President Trump delivered remarks following an incident at The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Fox News)

Blanche added that it appears Allen bought the guns in "the past couple of years."

"That could be another reason why he traveled by train because he had the firearms with him, but I’m speculating there," he said.

Monday, April 27, 2026

Cole appears in federal court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit to face charges of attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and transporting a firearm across state lines, according to the Department of Justice. 

He did not enter a plea, and additional charges are expected to be filed as he remains in federal custody. 

Cole Allen appears in federal court

Cole Allen appears in federal court for an initial appearance at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, D.C. on Monday, April 27, 2026. Allen is facing several federal charges after authorities allege he stormed the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in an attempt to assassinate President Donald Trump and other Cabinet officials.  (Dana Verkouteren)

"Cole Allen's journey of accountability in the criminal justice system starts today," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a news conference Monday afternoon. "There will be additional charges as this investigation continues to unfold." 

"But make no mistake, this was an attempted assassination of the President of the United States, with the defendant making clear what his intent was," Pirro continued. "And that intent was to bring down as many of the high ranking Cabinet officials as he could. This is the kind of situation that we cannot tolerate."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom, Stephen Sorace, Amanda Macias and CJ Womack contributed to this report.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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