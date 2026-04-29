Photo of Trump assassination attempt suspect Cole Allen in hotel room released as DOJ seeks to keep him jailed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice is urging a federal court to keep Cole Allen, the suspect accused of opening fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, behind bars pending trial.

The DOJ released new photos Wednesday showing Allen armed and inside a hotel room before the shooting unfolded.

"The United States of America, by and through its attorney, the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, respectfully submits this memorandum in support of its oral motion to detain defendant Cole Tomas Allen pending trial," a filing notes.