Security under scrutiny as WHCD attendees cite inconsistent screening before shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is raising fresh questions about security at one of Washington’s highest-profile events, with some attendees describing what they saw as lapses in screening and access control.

While the Secret Service and federal law enforcement moved quickly to secure President Donald Trump and other officials, accounts from attendees and lawmakers have painted a mixed picture of the security posture at the Washington Hilton.

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SHOOTING SHARPENS FOCUS ON TRUMP’S BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION PROPOSAL

Misha Komadovsky, a journalist for Germany’s DW, shared a photo on X of the paper ticket used by attendees to gain access to the event, saying it was "the only thing required" for entry into the Washington Hilton ballroom. "There was no security screening prior to entering the lobby," he wrote.

ABC News reporter Beatrice Peterson, who wrote on X that she has attended the event for more than a decade, offered a more measured assessment, saying the overall security posture appeared consistent with past years.

She noted that pre-event gatherings tend to be more fluid, while the dinner itself is typically more tightly controlled, and that security — both plainclothes and uniformed — is always present inside and outside the venue.

Peterson described the crowd and security presence as "typical-ish" for a year in which the president attends the dinner, suggesting no obvious deviations from past practice.

However, she said multiple investigations are expected to examine what happened and whether any failures occurred, adding the incident could permanently change how the event is handled going forward.

SECRET SERVICE IN LINE OF FIRE AT WHCA SHOOTING STILL UNPAID DUE TO DEM-LED SHUTDOWN

Harrison Fields, a former White House principal deputy press secretary, told "FOX & Friends" there were "no checkpoints to get into the hotel," adding that the gunman could have been "roaming" and observing attendees before the incident.

"There was a VIP reception right off the main ballroom where Cabinet secretaries were, where the president could have been — and there was no security apparatus leading up to that point," Fields said.

Fields acknowledged that the Secret Service and local law enforcement "took immediate steps to keep us safe," but said there was "no real buffer" in place, which he noticed as soon as he arrived.

WORLD LEADERS CONDEMN ‘UNACCEPTABLE’ VIOLENCE AFTER ARMED ATTACK DISRUPTS WH CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER

Even as some attendees described the security posture as typical, lawmakers offered a far more critical assessment.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., pointed to what he described as "glaring security issues," even as he acknowledged that the Secret Service and federal law enforcement "acted swiftly" to secure the ballroom and move President Donald Trump and other officials to safety.

In a post on X, Lawler said there was no photo ID requirement or verified attendee list, which he noted is standard for White House events. He also cited the absence of magnetometers before entry to the ballroom and said multiple pre-event receptions with limited security created potential access points.

Lawler said the building remained open to the public and raised concerns about accountability inside the room, noting there was no clear handle on how many members of Congress were present or where they were seated.

He called for a "complete and thorough after-action" review, focusing on how the gunman moved from his hotel room into what he described as a secure area with multiple firearms.

ARMED MAN SHOT AND KILLED AFTER ‘UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY’ INTO MAR-A-LAGO: SECRET SERVICE

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who attended the dinner, also raised concerns about the venue itself. "We were there front and center," Fetterman said. "That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government."

Similarily, Kari Lake, a Trump ally in attendance, echoed criticism of the security measures. "I was there. Security was terrible at the event," Lake wrote on X. "It was the easiest event I’ve ever gained access to that the president was at. It was so bad we talked about it at our table before the shots rang out."

The Washington Hilton has long hosted high-level government events, including gatherings attended by the president, vice president and members of Congress beyond the annual dinner.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, the First Lady’s Luncheon was held in the same ballroom, where first lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance delivered remarks.

The Secret Service’s familiarity with the venue helped enable a swift response — and is one reason the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been held there annually since 1968.