College students accused of inciting boardwalk chaos walk free as prosecutors pull plug, city demands answers

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The charges against the college students who were accused of organizing a beach "takeover" event earlier this month have abruptly been dropped.

The Delaware Department of Justice has dropped the charges, citing "no factual basis" for them, according to Attorney General Kathy Jennings, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Earlier this month, Fox News Digital confirmed the Rehoboth Beach Police Department previously arrested four Delaware State University students: 19-year-old Xander Nicholl, 21-year-old Angelin Clauvil, 21-year-old Eric Barnett and 22-year-old Keyon Scott on charges relating to facilitating a riot, as well as conspiracy in the second degree.

Chaos ensued when hundreds of young people gathered on the beach and boardwalk on May 19 after the alleged "takeover" event was advertised on social media.

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The event led to several arrests for illegal drug use, underage drinking and disorderly conduct among others, with businesses shutting down early.

When the state DOJ dropped the charges, the City of Rehoboth Beach did not get the memo.

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"The City of Rehoboth Beach has not been contacted by the Department of Justice regarding reports that charges arising from the May 19 beach takeover incident have been dismissed," a spokesperson for the City of Rehoboth Beach told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Based on our current understanding, it does not appear that all relevant facts and circumstances have yet been fully reviewed. As such, we believe further explanation regarding the reported disposition of these charges would be beneficial to both the City and the public. In addition, the City has reached out to Fleur McKendall of the NAACP to arrange a meeting and discuss these matters. At this time, we have not yet received a response but remain willing to engage in a constructive dialogue."

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Both the Delaware DOJ and NAACP Delaware State Conference of Branches did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital has also reached out to Nicholl, Clauvil, Scott and Barnett for comment.