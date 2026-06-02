Trump makes late-night endorsements in six states ahead of Tuesday primaries, including California

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President Trump has issued a series of endorsements ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota, including in gubernatorial, congressional and Senate races.

Among the candidates Trump has thrown his support behind is U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, who is seeking to become his state's next governor.

"As your next Governor, Randy will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Champion our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Empower Ethanol, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our incredible Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, Advance Election Integrity, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In California—a state Trump and Republicans have routinely criticized over its majority Democratic leadership and are hoping to make gains in despite Democrats’ statewide dominance—Trump has endorsed Steve Hilton in the gubernatorial race. California uses a top-two primary system, in which all candidates appear on the same ballot and the two highest vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party.

PRESIDENT TRUMP MAKES ENDORSEMENT IN CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL RACE: 'HE WILL BE A GREAT GOVERNOR'

"He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job," Trump said of current Gov. Gavin Newsom, a frequent Trump critic.

"Crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World," Trump added. "Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With our Administration, working alongside a Great Governor like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before."

He also endorsed California GOP Assemblyman James Gallagher, who is running for Congress, as well as San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who is also seeking a seat in the House.

TRUMP ENDORSES HINSON IN 2026 RACE TO KEEP KEY SENATE SEAT RED

Others in California who received endorsements include Reps. Tom McClintock, Jay Obernolte, and Vince Fong, along with Kevin Lincoln, a former Stockton mayor who is running for a seat in the newly redrawn 13th Congressional District.

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., also received a nod from Trump.

Other congressional endorsements included Reps. Tom Kean Jr., Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith, all of New Jersey, as well as Rep. Troy Downing, R-Mont. Trump also endorsed Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, in her U.S. Senate bid.

Trump also endorsed Aaron Flint, who is running to represent Montana; South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley; and Greg Cunningham, a former police officer from New Mexico.

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Trump had previously endorsed Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

In May, Trump touted victories by several candidates he had backed in GOP primaries or runoff elections.