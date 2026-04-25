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Trump rushed away from White House correspondents' dinner as shots fired

Secret Service agents stood at the head table, weapons drawn as they scanned the room for the threat

Morgan Phillips By Morgan Phillips Fox News
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Reports of gunfire heard at White House Correspondents' Dinner Video

Reports of gunfire heard at White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Trump, first lady rushed from stage at White House Correspondents Dinner.

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President Donald Trump abruptly departed the White House Correspondents' Dinner before delivering his scheduled remarks amid a reported shooting incident.

Attendees reported hearing shouting, and several people took cover under tables as Secret Service agents escorted the president, the first lady, Cabinet secretaries and others at the head table out of the room.

Secret Service agents stood at the head table, weapons drawn as they scanned the room for the threat. 

It is not yet clear what prompted the disruption or whether anyone was injured. Protesters had gathered outside the Washington Hilton earlier in the evening, though it is unclear whether the two events are connected.

FLASHBACK: OBAMA TRIED TO MAKE TRUMP A PUNCHLINE AT 2011 DINNER BEFORE RISE STUNNED WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump waving to media after walking off Air Force One at Miami International Airport

President Donald Trump waves to the media after walking off Air Force One at Miami International Airport in Miami, Fla., on April 11, 2026. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

President Trump was seen being quickly escorted out of the room by security and White House officials tell Fox News Digital both he, the First Lady and Karoline Leavitt are safe at this time.

The incident marked the first violent disruption of the dinner that dates back more than a century. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

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