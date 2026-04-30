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Blue Lives Lost

New video shows WHCD suspect inside hotel before rushing security checkpoint with weapon

Footage shows Cole Allen walking through the hotel and visiting areas including the gym before the shooting Saturday evening

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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DOJ releases new video of alleged WHCA dinner shooter in halls, storming checkpoint Video

DOJ releases new video of alleged WHCA dinner shooter in halls, storming checkpoint

Surveillance video from the Washington Hilton hotel allegedly shows Cole Allen walking the halls and later rushing a security checkpoint with a shotgun. (@USAttyPirro via X)

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Newly released Justice Department video appears to show Cole Tomas Allen moving through the Washington Hilton in the hours before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting and later approaching a security checkpoint with a weapon. 

Federal prosecutors say the footage supports their account of the incident, while court proceedings remain in an early stage and the allegations have not been proven at trial.

The footage shows Cole Tomas Allen, 31, walking through the hotel on April 24 and visiting areas including the gym, where he is seen speaking with a woman at the front desk.

The video appears to show Allen running toward a security checkpoint Saturday evening with a weapon in hand, rushing past agents as they quickly react and draw their weapons. A muzzle flash from a Secret Service agent can be seen as Allen runs by.

Moments earlier, an officer is seen walking past the door Allen later burst through, while a K-9 appears to react just before he sprinted out.

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Surveillance footage Cole Allen

Cole Allen wearing a graduation gown after obtaining his master's degree in 2025. (L) A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen, suspected in the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Cole Allen/LinkedIn; Obtained by The Washington Post)

The footage follows a separate video released Saturday that appeared to show Allen running through the checkpoint toward a ballroom and shooting a U.S. Secret Service agent.

Prosecutors were prepared to present the video during a detention hearing Thursday to argue that Allen posed a danger to the community, but his defense team agreed to detention.

Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, remains in federal custody after his defense agreed not to contest detention at this stage. He faces federal charges including attempted assassination of the president, firearm transport across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

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A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen

A Secret Service agent fires at Cole Allen, suspected in the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Obtained by The Washington Post)

Federal prosecutors charged him with, among other counts, attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Allen is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on May 11.

U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran confirmed Thursday that an agent was shot in the chest while wearing a bulletproof vest and is expected to be OK.

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Surveillance video released by the Justice Department appears to show suspect Cole Allen rushing a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton

Surveillance video released by the Justice Department appears to show suspect Cole Allen rushing a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton with a weapon in hand during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. (Department of Justice)

Curran said Allen shot the agent, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, while charging through security, though a later Justice Department filing did not repeat that allegation. He is expected to be OK.

Curran said the agent returned fire at Allen but missed.

He also pushed back on speculation that the agent may have been struck by friendly fire, saying the wounded agent was the only person besides Allen who discharged a weapon during the incident.

While an initial criminal complaint alleged Allen shot the agent, that claim was not included in a later Justice Department filing.

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Law enforcement personnel detaining Cole Tomas Allen in Washington, D.C.

Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Donald J Trump via Truth Social/Handout via Reuters)

The Justice Department also released new photos of evidence tied to the shooting, including weapons and ammunition Allen allegedly had in his possession.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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