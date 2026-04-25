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Donald Trump

Trump rushed from same hotel where Reagan assassination attempt unfolded in 1981

Trump reported he is safe on Truth Social after being whisked away amid the chaos at the event

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
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Trump, head table evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner

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President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the Washington Hilton ballroom Saturday night at the start of the White House Correspondents Dinner as shots rang out. 

Trump was swiftly whisked away amid the chaos and reported that he and the first lady, and his Cabinet members are safe on Truth Social.

More than 40 years ago, the Washington Hilton was the site of the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981 — a striking historical parallel as Trump was rushed from the same hotel Saturday night after gunfire erupted. It remains unclear if Trump was targeted in the chaos on Saturday evening. 

John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at Reagan after he delivered remarks to members of the AFL-CIO. One of the bullets ricocheted off the presidential limousine and struck Reagan in the chest.

Secret Service agents pushed Reagan into a car and was quickly rushed to the George Washington University Hospital. He was famously known for being in good humor when he was about to undergo treatment.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SECRET SERVICE KNEW AIRSPACE PROTECTION WOULD END WITH FORMER PRESIDENT ONSTAGE

Security officials reacting as a shooter opens fire at White House Correspondents' Association dinner

Security officials react as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Three other people were also hit, including press secretary James Brady, a police officer and a Secret Service agent. 

President Ronald Reagan waving to onlookers outside the Washington Hilton

President Ronald Reagan waves to onlookers moments before an assassination attempt by John Hinckley Jr. on March 30, 1981, outside the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. James Brady is visible third from the left. (The White House/Getty Images)

Brady was shot in the eye and suffered brain damage. He ultimately died in 2014, and law enforcement officials ruled his death a homicide due to its connection to the 1981 shooting.

The hotel has since been dubbed by locals as the "Hinckley Hilton."

US First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump standing together at the White House Correspondents' dinner

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. This marks President Trump's first attendance at the annual political press gala while in office. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

Hinckley was acquitted of attempting to assassinate the president as a result of an insanity defense. His attorneys pointed to his narcissistic personality disorder and referenced his obsession with the movie "Taxi Driver" and actress Jodie Foster as the inspiration for the attack.

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President Trump returned to the White House and is set to deliver a statement in the White House Briefing Room.

Ashley J. DiMella reports on politics for Fox News Digital.

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