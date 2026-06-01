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Crime

Sister of slain student Sheridan Gorman condemns anti-ICE protest in family’s hometown

Madelon Gorman wrote on Facebook after protesters reportedly gathered in Yorktown, New York

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Accused Sheridan Gorman killer faces new federal charges for weapon possession Video

Accused Sheridan Gorman killer faces new federal charges for weapon possession

Jose Medina-Medina, accused of murdering Loyola student Sheridan Gorman, now faces new federal charges for illegal weapon possession within Cook County Jail. Gorman's grieving family recounts his emotionless gaze during the court proceedings, emphasizing the planned nature of her murder. This case highlights ongoing concerns about justice for victims.

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The sister of Sheridan Gorman, the college student allegedly shot and killed by an illegal immigrant, is fed up with the anti-ICE protests happening in her hometown.

Madelon Gorman, wrote a post on Facebook condemning a group of protesters who reportedly gathered in Yorktown, New York.

"Seeing an anti-ICE protest take place in our hometown—a town that means so much to my family—has been incredibly painful," she writes in the post.

Sheridan Gorman posing for a photo in Chicago, Illinois

Sheridan Gorman, a New York native and freshman at Loyola University Chicago, was reportedly a few months from completing her first year before she was slain. (Sheridan G. Gorman via Instagram)

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Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman was shot and killed while on a walk near the school's campus in Chicago, on March 19.

CHICAGO-AREA STUDENT PAPER UNVEILS ICE TRACKER DAYS AFTER ILLEGAL MIGRANT CHARGED FOR SHERIDAN GORMAN MURDER

Her accused killer is Jose Medina-Medina, 25, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. He was due in court for a discovery hearing on Monday.

Jose Medina-Medina standing in a courtroom

Jose Medina-Medina is accused of killing Sheridan Gorman. (Sheridan Gorman/Instagram and Cook County Sheriff's Office)

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"I don't want anyone to be in my shoes," Gorman's mother, Jessica Gorman, told Fox News Correspondent Mike Tobin in an interview outside the Cook County Criminal Courthouse. "I would never even wish that on anyone. But please try to put yourself in ours. My daughter made it 40 feet. She feared for her life. Forty feet. She ran for her life. Imagine your child 40 feet running for their life and never coming home. And then tell me why you're voting for these policies."

Madelon Gorman said, "My sister left Yorktown to pursue her education in Chicago, where she was tragically murdered by an illegal immigrant with a criminal history. That loss shattered my family. It changed every holiday, every birthday, every family dinner, and every future milestone we once imagined."

Anti-ICE protests in New Jersey have gained national attention following violence, and death threats against ICE agents.

Northern Westchester Indivisible is a leftist group that organizes rallies in New York's 17th congressional district. The group gathered on Saturday with a mission of protesting MAGA and Congressman Mike Lawler, according to an advertisement for the protest.

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"These are the streets we grew up on, the schools we attended, the fields where we played, and the community events where our family volunteered. This is the town that celebrated our accomplishments, watched us grow up, and stood beside us after Sheridan’s death. To see a demonstration that, from our perspective, appears to oppose an agency whose mission includes removing dangerous criminal offenders feels deeply personal," Gorman said.

A split photo of a skank and Jose Medina

The man charged with the murder of a Loyola University freshman in a Rogers Park shooting in March was found with a weapon in jail, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Medina-Medina has been in jail since March and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Those charges may also be upgraded as authorities say he was caught in jail with a six-inch shank.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Northern Westchester Indivisible for comment.

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