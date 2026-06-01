Oregon cop shot, several dead as gunman barricades himself inside home: 'Unimaginable loss of lives'

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An Oregon police officer was shot multiple times Sunday while responding to a domestic disturbance that left several people dead, authorities said.

Officers with the Sandy Police Department and Clackamas County Sheriff's Office rushed to the 39000 block of Evans Street in Sandy — about 30 miles east of Portland — just before 4 p.m. after reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting.

As officers arrived, gunfire broke out. Police returned fire, and one officer was struck multiple times.

The wounded officer was airlifted to a hospital by Life Flight and is expected to survive, according to the Sandy Police Department.

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"The officer is in stable condition, and I'm extremely thankful that I can tell you that they are expected to survive," Sandy Police Chief Patrick Huskey said at a brief news conference on Sunday. "There are multiple victims deceased at this time."

Authorities have not released the number of victims or how they died.

The suspect barricaded inside the home, triggering a massive response from multiple law enforcement agencies and prompting shelter-in-place orders for nearby residents.

After several hours, the suspect surrendered shortly before 8 p.m. and was taken into custody without injury, police said.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

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"Our thoughts are with the recovering officer, the homicide victims, their families, the entire Sandy community," the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We are also thinking of the first responders who faced significant danger on Sunday."

The agency added that it is providing full support to the Sandy Police Department as investigators work to navigate the aftermath of the incident.

Following the suspect's arrest, authorities lifted the shelter-in-place order and said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

In a statement, Sandy Mayor Kathleen Walker called the shooting an "unimaginable loss of lives" and urged residents to support victims' families and first responders.

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"This tragedy reaches beyond the neighborhood where it happened. It reaches the families and friends of the victims, and the neighbors who witnessed the shootings and aftermath," Walker said.

"We honor our city police officers who answered the call, and the officer that was wounded. It shakes our community to its core."

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Sandy Police told Fox News Digital they had no additional information to share.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.