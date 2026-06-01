US military attacks Iran in 'self-defense strikes' over the weekend and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. US military attacks Iran in 'self-defense strikes' over the weekend

2. Iran's president reportedly submits resignation letter to Supreme Leader's office

3. Democratic senator says Graham Platner's latest scandals give him 'concerns'

MAJOR HEADLINES

SWARM TACTICS — Defense expert warns Hezbollah's thermal-equipped flying weapons are ‘game changing.’ Continue reading …

PARKING LOT FURY — ‘No one’s going home today' threat preceded fatal shooting at Minnesota warehouse. Continue reading …

PICK A LANE — Dems call lack of menstrual leave ‘economic violence’ in push for new federal law. Continue reading …

IN CUSTODY — Manhunt ends as accused cop killer is captured after deadly deputy ambush. Continue reading …

REALITY CHECK — Spencer Pratt gains ground on Karen Bass as LA mayoral race tightens. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

TICK TOCK — Congress barrels toward deadline pile-up as GOP divisions threaten Trump agenda. Continue reading …

'STOP PLAYING GAMES' — Trump warns judge he'll be 'held responsible' if attack hits White House drone base. Continue reading …

LEFT EATS LEFT — Hasan Piker rips NJ governor for doing ICE's job with state troopers at ICE facility. Continue reading …

'TWILIGHT ZONE' — NYC landlord pleads for help as '9-year-squatter' turns his life upside down. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

HOLY WAR OF WORDS — Trump rips Pope Leo for hosting 'useless' Brandon Johnson at the Vatican. Continue reading …

MAKING WAVES — CNN panel erupts over Trump's $13M Reflecting Pool makeover as DOGE hypocrisy. Continue reading …

CHANGING HER TUNE — Jill Biden's own spokesman accuses her of ‘changing the tape’ on debate night. Continue reading …

REDEMPTION ROAD — Ex-prisoner who became mayor and pastor credits faith-based program with giving him second chance. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAN DOYLE — Trump's quiet push to ditch the Middle East hinges on locking up Western Hemisphere oil. Continue reading …

TOM PRICE — Nearly half of Americans wrongly believe nicotine causes cancer, new survey reveals. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

MEAT THE MOMENT — Tennessee doctor who dropped 70 pounds on all-meat regimen says we've been ‘misfed.’ Continue reading …

RANGE LIFE — Kurt Russell says people warned him leaving LA was ‘goodbye’ to his career. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on fast-food flashbacks, Hollywood hurdles. Take the quiz here …

PUT TO SLEEP — Ex-NFL star knocked cold by fighter he outweighed by 52 pounds in MMA bout. Continue reading …

SURPRISING BOOST — One popular fruit may offer an extra health benefit. See video ...

WATCH

REP. JIM JORDAN — Jill Biden is trying to ‘have it every way she possibly can.’ See video …

NICK SHIRLEY — California lawmakers want to make exposing immigration fraud harder. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as California's unique open primary system shifts into focus amid the fight for a congressional majority. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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