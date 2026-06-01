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Texas teens accused of using dating apps to lure young men into violent robberies that left one victim shot

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly lured to a meeting spot and shot four times

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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Two Texas teenagers are accused of using online dating platforms to lure young men into violent robberies that left one victim pistol-whipped and a 15-year-old boy shot four times, authorities said.

Alyssa Canul, 17, was arrested on May 27 in Universal City, near San Antonio, and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, according to Universal City officials and Bexar County arrest records.

Authorities say she worked alongside her boyfriend, Joseph Anthony Aguilar, 18, who was arrested a day earlier on May 26 during a SWAT operation. Aguilar is facing multiple felony charges.

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Joseph Anthony Aguilar

Joseph Anthony Aguilar, 18, was arrested on May 26 during a multi-agency SWAT operation. (City of Universal City via Facebook)

Police allege the pair targeted young men through dating apps, convincing them to meet in person before robbing and assaulting them.

"The pair recently moved to Universal City and are accused of luring young men on online dating sites then, robbing and assaulting them," the city said in a statement. 

In one case, a victim was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped.

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Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

In one case, a victim was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped. (Getty Images)

In another, a 15-year-old boy was lured to a meeting spot and shot four times. The teen survived and is recovering from his injuries, authorities said.

The suspects were living at Universal City's Villa Mesa Apartments at the time of the alleged attacks, according to police.

Aguilar was taken into custody during a SWAT operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Investigators at the time said a female accomplice remained at large until authorities later identified and arrested Canul.

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Hands holding and using a smartphone in bed at night

Police allege the pair targeted young men through dating apps, convincing them to meet in person before robbing and assaulting them. (iStock)

Universal City Police Chief Johnny Siemens praised the swift response by officers and partner agencies.

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"When something like this happens, there is always concern in the community," Siemens said. "In this case, all officers involved moved quickly."

Universal City Police could not immediately be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.

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