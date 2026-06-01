Texas teens accused of using dating apps to lure young men into violent robberies that left one victim shot

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Two Texas teenagers are accused of using online dating platforms to lure young men into violent robberies that left one victim pistol-whipped and a 15-year-old boy shot four times, authorities said.

Alyssa Canul, 17, was arrested on May 27 in Universal City, near San Antonio, and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, according to Universal City officials and Bexar County arrest records.

Authorities say she worked alongside her boyfriend, Joseph Anthony Aguilar, 18, who was arrested a day earlier on May 26 during a SWAT operation. Aguilar is facing multiple felony charges.

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Police allege the pair targeted young men through dating apps, convincing them to meet in person before robbing and assaulting them.

"The pair recently moved to Universal City and are accused of luring young men on online dating sites then, robbing and assaulting them," the city said in a statement.

In one case, a victim was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped.

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In another, a 15-year-old boy was lured to a meeting spot and shot four times. The teen survived and is recovering from his injuries, authorities said.

The suspects were living at Universal City's Villa Mesa Apartments at the time of the alleged attacks, according to police.

Aguilar was taken into custody during a SWAT operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Investigators at the time said a female accomplice remained at large until authorities later identified and arrested Canul.

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Universal City Police Chief Johnny Siemens praised the swift response by officers and partner agencies.

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"When something like this happens, there is always concern in the community," Siemens said. "In this case, all officers involved moved quickly."

Universal City Police could not immediately be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.