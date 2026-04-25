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Government Shutdown

Secret Service in line of fire at WHCA shooting still unpaid due to Dem-led shutdown

Senate Democrats declined to fund DHS through regular appropriations, triggering a lapse now stretching beyond 60 days

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Journalists take cover after shots fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner Video

Journalists take cover after shots fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

People, including Fox News journalists, take cover under a table after shots rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with President Donald Trump in attendance Saturday night.

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A shooting near President Donald Trump and several Cabinet members Saturday night is putting a spotlight on the Secret Service’s funding shortfall amid an ongoing standoff in Congress.

A gunman opened fire outside the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., where celebrities, members of the press and administration officials had gathered, prompting a swift security response. The suspect is in custody and has not been identified. One Secret Service agent was reportedly shot in their protective vest but is uninjured.

The incident unfolded near a security screening area, prompting a rapid response from Secret Service agents and law enforcement.

The shooting comes amid a more than 60-day funding stalemate in Congress over the Department of Homeland Security — a lapse driven by Democrats blocking funding bills and rejecting multiple GOP-backed proposals to reopen the department.

TRUMP RUSHED AWAY FROM WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER AS SHOTS FIRED

U.S. President Donald Trump being escorted out during White House Correspondents' Association dinner

President Donald Trump is escorted out during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Bo Erickson/Reuters)

The funding standoff centers on disputes over immigration enforcement policy and has raised concerns about resources for agencies including the Secret Service, FEMA and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president, vice president, their families and other senior U.S. officials, along with visiting heads of state, has faced growing demands in recent years.

The incident adds to a growing list of threats against Trump, including two confirmed assassination attempts and a recent incident involving an armed intruder at Mar-a-Lago.

DHS SHUTDOWN LOOMS OVER MAR-A-LAGO SHOOTING AS SECRET SERVICE AGENTS NEUTRALIZE ARMED SUSPECT

US Marshalls walking through the lobby of the Washington Hilton with guns drawn

U.S. Marshalls walk through the lobby of the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. Tactical teams took positions on the stage where President Donald Trump had been seated before he was evacuated. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

Senate Democrats declined to fund DHS through regular appropriations earlier this year following a deadly January incident involving immigration officers, triggering a funding lapse that has now stretched beyond 60 days. Negotiations remain stalled. Democrats are seeking changes to DHS operations, while Republicans are relying on alternative funding to continue enforcement.

Republicans are also considering funding the department for the remainder of Trump’s term through budget reconciliation, the same process used for immigration funding last year.

The shooting also comes as the Secret Service faces increasing pressure during a high-threat election cycle.

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Security officials reacting as a shooter opens fire at White House Correspondents' Association dinner

Security officials react as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Last week, Secret Service Director Sean Curran warned lawmakers the agency is not adequately staffed to handle the demands of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the 2028 Olympics and the 2028 presidential cycle, underscoring mounting concerns about staffing and resources.

As more details emerge from the investigation into this latest shooting, questions continue to mount over whether the Secret Service has the resources needed to handle an increasingly complex threat environment.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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